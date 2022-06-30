Irish international's Man United exit confirmed after 'dream come true'

DIANE CALDWELL’S DEPARTURE from Manchester United has been confirmed.

The Republic of Ireland international defender joined the Women’s Super League outfit in January on a short-term deal, in the wake of her exit from North Carolina Courage.

United released a statement today, which reads: “Manchester United Women can confirm that Diane Caldwell will depart the club when her contract concludes at the end of June.

“Diane joined United in the January 2022 transfer window and the Republic of Ireland international went on to make six appearances for the club.

“Manchester United Women would like to express our thanks to Diane and wish her the best of luck for the rest of her career.”

A massive United supporter, the Dubliner wrote on social media: “Thank you Manchester United Women for making my childhood dream come true.

Once a Red, always a Red 🔴



Thanks for everything, @DianeCaldwell7 👏#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) June 30, 2022

“I cherished every second and will never forget the moments that we shared together.

“Thank you especially to my team-mates, staff and fans, who welcomed me so warmly into the United family. You all helped create memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“Thank you.”

Caldwell, who recently returned to the Girls In Green XI after missing out through injury, and starred in Monday’s World Cup qualifier trouncing of Georgia and the training camp win over Philippines, also reflected on her time at the Red Devils and looked to her then-uncertain future with the Irish media last week.

“Whatever happens, I’ve accomplished my dream and no one can ever take that away from me,” the 33-year-old smiled.

Emily Whelan leaves Birmingham City. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Another Irish international is also on the move after Emily Whelan’s exit from Birmingham City was confirmed this evening.

Whelan is one of four first-team players to depart. “Emily Whelan, Lucy Whipp, Sarah Ewens and Cecilie Sandvej will all be moving on as of today,” a statement from the Blues, who were relegated to the Championship last season, reads.

Whelan, 19, joined from Shelbourne last summer and went on to make 25 appearances in all competitions. The Dubliner made her debut against Tottenham Hotspur as a second-half substitute on the opening day of the Women’s Super League in September.

She was one of seven Irish players to feature at Birmingham, the others being Louise Quinn, Harriet Scott, Jamie Finn, Marie Hourihan, Lucy Quinn and Eleanor Ryan Doyle.

Hourihan has since been released.

“The club remain in discussions with a number of First Team players regarding new contracts and will provide further information in due course,” Birmingham’s statement concludes. “Good luck for the future, girls!”