Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 14 July, 2019
Jim Gavin confirms Diarmuid Connolly is back training with Dublin

The St Vincent’s clubman was due to go to the United States this summer but for issues with his visa.

By Cian Roche Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 12:28 PM
36 minutes ago 4,919 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/4723901

DUBLIN MANAGER JIM Gavin has confirmed star forward Diarmuid Connolly has returned to train with the senior panel.

Diarmuid Connolly after the game Dublin forward, Diarmuid Connolly. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Speaking after yesterday’s 13-point victory over Cork at Croke Park, the Dubs boss issued an update on injured members of his squad and included the St Vincent’s clubman among the list of those returning to train with the team.

The 32-year-old spent last summer playing football for Donegal Boston and was due to return again to play Stateside this year.

However, issues with the marquee forward’s visa halted those plans, fuelling speculation that he would be available to the reigning All-Ireland champions ‘drive for five’.

Connolly hasn’t featured for Dublin since their All-Ireland success over Mayo in 2017.

While the Leinster champions have no shortage of forward options – summed up by their five-goal blitz against the Rebels on Saturday evening – the return of Connolly only further cements the county’s status as favourites to lift the Sam Maguire once again this year.

