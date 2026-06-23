Didier Deschamps to miss France-Norway World Cup clash after mother’s death

FRANCE COACH DIDIER Deschamps will miss his side’s final group match at the World Cup following the death of his mother.

Deschamps is to return to France after receiving the news on Tuesday morning.

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The French Football Federation has confirmed assistant coach Guy Stephan will take charge of the team for Friday’s game against Norway in Boston.

A statement from the FFF read: “Didier Deschamps will be unable to oversee training sessions ahead of the Norway-France match. Nor will he be present on the bench this Friday for Les Bleus’ final Group I game.

“The national team head coach received the heartbreaking news of his mother’s passing this Tuesday morning. He will return to France to attend the funeral.

“During this incredibly painful time, we wish the head coach and his family great strength and assure them of the full support of everyone at the federation.”

France are already assured of a place in the last 32 after victories in their opening two games against Senegal and Iraq.