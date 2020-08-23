This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 August, 2020
Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after knock-out loss to Alexander Povetkin

The British boxer had dominated the opening four rounds and twice sent the 40-year-old Russian to the canvas.

By Press Association Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 10:47 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

DILLIAN WHYTE has called for a rematch later this year after Alexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensational fifth-round knock-out.

Whyte had dominated the opening four rounds and twice sent the 40-year-old Russian to the canvas, but Povetkin turned the fight on its head with a ferocious left uppercut that ended proceedings in an instant.

Whyte approached promoter Eddie Hearn, who had just told Sky Sports there was a rematch clause which he will exercise before the end of the year, and asked: “Can we get a rematch in December?”

Hearn replied: “100%, that’s what I’m saying.”

Whyte said: “It’s one of those things where it just landed, didn’t it? I was bossing it.

“But it is what it is. Rematch, let’s go. It’s all good.”

Povetkin told Sky Sports he was feeling confident in the fourth round despite Whyte’s dominance.

He said: “I went down twice but it was OK. It was not too much damage.

“I was watching his fights and I see that he was missing uppercuts from the left and from the right.

“All my training I trained for those shots and it was definitely one of the best punches of my career.”

Whyte, the WBC’s number one contender for over two years, knew he could not afford any mistakes behind closed doors at Matchroom HQ in Essex.

The prize of meeting the winner of the trilogy fight between current champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was on the line.

There was a sedate start to the fight as Whyte began to establish his impressive jab and Povetkin struggled to make an impression.

Povetkin was left off balance by a strong right in the third and Whyte troubled the Russian further as he worked well to the body.

Whyte was growing more confident by the round and Povetkin took a count after being dropped to the floor by a right-left combination early in the fourth.

Povetkin, looking out of his depth, was sent tumbling again by a short left uppercut close to the bell.

It looked as if the end was near for the Russian but he landed a perfect punch from nowhere that left Whyte on the floor for some moments, though he was able to eventually stand up.

Fury was quick to comment on Povetkin’s victory, writing on his official Twitter account: “40 & proud”, while IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington added: “Wow! crazy this boxing ya know…”

Hearn said: “I can’t quite believe it to be honest. When the punch landed I felt I was in some dream.

“The fight was over virtually after two heavy knockdowns, but this is the drama of the sport we love.

“This is the drama of heavyweight boxing and one punch can change everything.”

Press Association

