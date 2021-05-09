BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 9 May 2021
Offaly and Kerry enjoy big wins as Higgins captains Mayo hurlers to victory

The Faithful and Kingdom coasted to double-digit wins.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 9 May 2021, 4:40 PM
44 minutes ago 1,917 Views 1 Comment
Offaly manager Michael Fennelly.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

OFFALY OVERCAME a slow start to defeat Meath by 16 points in today’s Division 2A  Allianz Hurling League opener.

Offaly found themselves a point behind at the first-half water break after missing plenty of chances. They led by 2-13 to 0-7 at half-time and another scoring burst in the third quarter put them in control.

The Faithful County, who suffered a shock Christy Ring Cup semi-final loss to Down last winter, hit the net through Oisin Kelly, Adrian Hynes and Shane Kinsella in the 3-15 to 3-9 win.

Eoghan Cahill top-scorer for Michael Fennelly’s side with 0-12, Michael Duignan’s son Brian clipped over a brace and experienced forward Shane Dooley arrived off the bench to add a score in the closing stages.

Trailing by four points early in the second-half, Kerry gave themselves plenty to do before they saw off Down by 4-18 to 0-19 also in Division 2A.

Maurice O’Connor grabbed two goals for the Kingdom and Shane Nolan posted 1-6 in the 11-point win.

Elsewhere in Division 2A, Carlow ran out comfortable 3-19 to 0-17 winners over Wicklow in Tom Mullally’s first game in charge.

Marty Kavanagh bagged two goals and Ross Smithers added another for the Barrowsiders.

In Division 2B, Donegal beat Roscommon by two points, 1-13 to 1-11, and former football star Keith Higgins captained Mayo to a 0-20 to 1-15 win against Derry.

