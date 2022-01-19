Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 19 January 2022
Advertisement

Djokovic holds major stake in firm developing Covid drug - CEO

QuantBioRes is planning to launch clinical trials in the UK in the summer

By AFP Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 8:43 PM
43 minutes ago 2,585 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5659323
Novak Djokovic (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Novak Djokovic (file pic).
Novak Djokovic (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SERBIAN TENNIS star Novak Djokovic, recently deported from Australia due to his coronavirus vaccine status, is co-founder and majority shareholder of a biotech firm developing a Covid-19 treatment, the Danish company’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“He is one of the founders of my company we founded in June 2020,” the chief executive of QuantBioRes, Ivan Loncarevic, told AFP.

According to information publicly available in the Danish business register, 34-year-old Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, together hold a stake of 80% in QuantBioRes, which employs a workforce of around 20 in Denmark, Slovenia, Australia and Britain.

“We aim to develop a new technology to fight viruses and resistant bacteria and we decided to use Covid as a showcase,” Loncarevic said.

.”If we succeed with Covid, we will succeed with other viruses.”

QuantBioRes is planning to launch clinical trials in the UK in the summer, the CEO said.

The unvaccinated men’s world number one flew out of Melbourne on Sunday after he failed in a last-gasp court bid to stay and play in the opening Grand Slam of the year, where he was targeting a record 21st major title.

His dramatic departure followed a protracted, high-stakes legal battle between the athlete and Australian authorities that cast a dark shadow over the tournament.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Contacted by AFP, Djokovic’s spokesman declined to comment on the tennis star’s stake in the Danish biotech firm.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie