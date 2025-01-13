Australian Open coaching pods: Murray uses new rule to give Djokovic 'great' mid-match advice

NOVAK DJOKOVIC PRAISED “brilliant” Andy Murray for his mid-match advice after their coaching partnership got off to a winning start at the Australian Open.

After attracting plenty of attention during practice sessions at Melbourne Park, eyes were as much on Murray in the new courtside coaching pod on Rod Laver Arena as the 10-time champion on court against American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy.

If Djokovic is to have a chance of making it 11, he will certainly have to play better than he managed here, but he eventually wore down 19-year-old debutant Basavareddy in a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory.

Murray was among the Djokovic team sitting in the court-side “coaching pod” which has been introduced at this year’s Australian Open in a Grand Slam first.

The pods are positioned in two corners on each of the major courts with up to four people allowed, similar to the set-up at team events like the Davis Cup and United Cup.

They have access to real-time data on screens for statistical analysis, with coaches having the option to perch there or in their usual place in the traditional player box, where friends and family can also sit.

It follows the International Tennis Federation in October relaxing its rules, allowing coaches to communicate with players during matches as long as it is “brief” and “discreet”.

Advertisement

Speaking in his on-court interview, Djokovic said of Murray: “I’m obviously thrilled to have him in my corner. I must say it was a little bit of a strange experience to have him courtside in my box.

“He gave me some great advice mid-match. He’s been doing really well. It’s been an enjoyable experience and hopefully we don’t stop here.”

Expanding later in his press conference, Djokovic added: “I did, of course, practice sessions with him the whole week before tonight’s match. But it’s different in an official match, centre court, night session.

“The court on which we have faced each other on the opposite side of the net quite a few times actually. That’s why it was a little bit strange to see that and experience that.

“I’m obviously enjoying myself spending time with him on the court and off the court, talking to him about tennis, just picking his brain, understanding how he sees tennis.

“At times, as well, it’s not necessary for us to exchange words because we just look at each other and we know what happened on the court.

“He’s constantly supportive and encouraging me. He’s brilliant with that. He cares a lot and he’s putting a lot of energy into trying to make me feel good on the court. I think that’s what I need, honestly. I was looking for that extra motivation.”

– Additional reporting © AFP 2025