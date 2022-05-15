Do you agree with our Premier League team of the season?

Alisson: Still only in his fourth season in the Premier League, it’s difficult to think of any additional superlatives for the Brazilian at this stage. Along with Ederson, who he pips to a spot on this team, he has set the standard for Premier League goalkeepers in recent seasons. With just 24 goals conceded and more clean sheets than anyone else (20), only Man City have a superior record defensively, while he is also accomplished with the ball at his feet and plays a key role in starting Liverpool’s attacks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Another season that has seen Alexander-Arnold rack up a significant number of assists — he has 12 from 31 appearances (only teammate Mo Salah has managed more). The 23-year-old is sometimes criticised for the defensive side of his game, but Liverpool’s excellent record at the back suggests that hasn’t been too much of an issue this time around.

Virgil van Dijk: It was obvious how much Liverpool missed Van Dijk through injury last season. It is no coincidence that their subsequent improvement has coincided with his return. Whether he’s alongside Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konaté, the Dutchman has cut an imposing figure. There were some doubts over whether he would come back the same player after his lengthy setback, but the 30-year-old has allayed those fears with a series of fine performances.

Ruben Dias: Very much a toss-up between himself and Aymeric Laporte over who to include in this ream. After just two seasons, the initial €68 million fee Man City paid Benfica is already looking like a bargain. He has been part of the Premier League’s meanest defence, with just 22 goals conceded and is generally a reassuring presence in the Etihad outfit’s backline. Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola, a recent hamstring injury picked up against Newcastle is set to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

João Cancelo: Another impressive campaign from the 27-year-old Portugal international. He has more successful passes than any other player in the league, while he has also chipped in with seven assists. On the rare occasions when he has been missing this season, City have looked like a weaker team in his absence.

Declan Rice: It’s no surprise that Rice has been linked with sides of the calibre of Man City and Chelsea amid recent reports that he rejected a West Ham offer of an eight-year deal worth £83m. The Hammers have exceeded expectations under David Moyes, and the England international’s commanding performances at the heart of midfield have been a big part of their success. They could yet pip Man United to sixth place and the 23-year-old has been integral, as indicated by the individual accolades including a Premier League Young Player of the Season nomination and an award for Hammer of the Year, making more tackles, interceptions and passes than any other player on the team.

Kevin De Bruyne: There aren’t many better attacking midfielders in the world right now, let alone the Premier League. It’s been another phenomenal campaign for the Belgium international, as his 15 goals and seven assists attest. If Man City are confirmed as champions for the fourth time in five seasons, few players will deserve more credit than the irrepressible 30-year-old.

Bernardo Silva: One of the most intelligent and accomplished creative midfielders in the Premier League. City’s squad is so strong that there’s been plenty of rotation, but Silva is one of a handful of players who nearly always seems to get picked for the big games when available. Man City have controlled the midfield in the vast majority of their games this season, and the 27-year-old has been key in that regard.

Mo Salah: An obvious pick. With 22 goals, Salah is in pole position to win the Golden Boot award. Remarkably, he is also top of the assists chart with 13. There has been talk that he could leave Liverpool at the end of his current contract and should the Egypt international depart, it would be a major blow with few other players in the world capable of matching his formidable attacking stats and overall influence on the team.

Sadio Mane: Liverpool have incredible options to choose from in attack, but Mane remains as talented as any of them and has enjoyed another vintage season with 15 goals and two assists. Even though a Premier League title looks unlikely, having helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations, should he also be part of a Champions League triumph, then the 30-year-old must surely be in the conversation at least for the Ballon d’Or,

Son Heung-min: 21 goals and significantly, none have been penalties. Tottenham are a somewhat limited team with two world-class attackers in Son and Kane. The electric duo’s performances are largely responsible for taking them to the brink of a Champions League spot that had looked highly unlikely when Antonio Conte took over with the out-of-sorts North London club sitting in ninth place.

Formation (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Van Dijk, Dias, Cancelo; Rice, Silva, De Bruyne; Mane, Son, Salah.

Subs: Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Andy Robertson, Rodri, James Ward-Prowse, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, Harry Kane, Diogo Jota.