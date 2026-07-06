Donald Trump makes presence felt by bringing this World Cup into disrepute

NOW THIS WORLD Cup has really felt the Donald Trump effect.

What a surprise that it absolutely stinks.

The US president has not made a mark on this tournament, until now.

One of the last redeeming features of this World Cup, its sporting integrity, has been shredded with USA striker Folarin Balogun having his one-game ban for a red card suspended, seemingly at the behest of the White House.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has made a great show of attending every game possible at this competition to be as visible as he can be. It all feels like a mirage when there is a puppet master showing true power.

And we can welcome back our old friend to the fold, Article 27 of the Fifa disciplinary code. It was this part of their statutes that allowed the world game’s governing body to make sure Cristiano Ronaldo was available to feature in the first two games of this World Cup.

His red card in Dublin for a violent swing of the elbow at Dara O’Shea initially saw Ronaldo set to serve a three-game ban. A week after the Portugal star was one of a number of guests at the White House, posing alongside the US President, his ban was reduced to one game and the remainder suspended.

Now Trump’s willingness to intervene and pressurise Fifa has brought the sporting ethics of the World Cup into disrepute.

Regardless of the political environment this tournament was taking place in, for the highest office in the land of one of the co-hosts to be able to impact what can happen on the pitch by lobbying is a shameful act.

When the news broke that Balogun would be available to face Belgium in their last-16 clash in Seattle, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to hail the decision. “Thank you to Fifa for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice.”

The Guardian and The Athletic, among others, subsequently reported that Trump began to lobby Fifa to have the ban overturned, with a phone call made directly to Infantino.

The Guardian state that the US president made three calls from Wednesday onwards to press their case.

This incredible development broke in the hours before England’s clash with Mexico in the Azteca, and Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel was even asked about it in the aftermath of his side’s stunning 3-2 victory.

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Jarell Quansah was shown a red card after VAR intervened while Declan Rice was yellow carded inside the first minute.

“To be clear, it was not a red card,” Tuchel said when asked about Balogun’s case. “VAR got involved. The decision is made. Who overturns this decision and when and on what grounds? It’s strange for me. We want consistency.

“I think it is not a yellow card [for] Declan Rice. Does France get the yellow card back for Michael Olise, which was not a yellow card?

“Where does this start and where does this end? Do we appeal [Quansah's red card]?

“Should Harry Kane ask President Trump? Maybe!”

The American camp will feel a sense of vindication given the initial red card could be described as borderline, but that does not negate the seriousness of this political influence coming to bear.

“Everyone that really loves the sport and trusts ethics and integrity, I think we celebrate all that decision,” US manager Maurico Pochettino said in the pre-match conference for which his top scorer will now be available.

“We were punished enough against Bosnia-Herzegovina to play with 10 men for 30 minutes [because of] a decision that was completely unfair… 99.9% of people agree there was an unfair red card.”

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said in a statement that it was “astonished” at the decision and that it was “investigating all potential options”.

Their manager, Rudi Garcia, also addressed the matter ahead of facing the USA.

“I didn’t know that 5 July was equal to 1 April [April Fools’ Day] at Fifa,” Garcia said in an answer translated from French.

“I think we should refer to the [statement] of my federation, the Belgian federation. I think a lot of things are in it. The federation does not defend itself, it does not defend the national team – it defends football in general. It defends its integrity. It defends its ethics.”

Fifa have bent to Trump’s will on all of the above, and it brings a completely different perspective to this World Cup as a result.

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