'I really don’t care' – Donald Trump shrugs off Iran’s presence at 2026 World Cup

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he does not care if Iran participate in this summer’s World Cup.

The United States and Israel began attacking targets in the country on Saturday, with the conflict in the Middle East since spreading to the wider region.

Iran have qualified for the finals of the World Cup, which will take place in the US, Canada and Mexico in June and July, for a fourth consecutive edition but their presence is now potentially in doubt.

Advertisement

Bomb damage in Iran. Vahid Salemi / Associated Press Vahid Salemi / Associated Press / Associated Press

Trump told Politico: “I really don’t care. I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes.”

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their group games in the US, with their opener coming against New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June.

Meanwhile, a tennis tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates that saw players flee the court on Tuesday has now been cancelled.

The Fujairah Open, a second-tier event on the ATP Challenger Tour, had continued to take place despite drone strikes from Iran on the country but play was halted after an oil terminal nearby was hit.

Posting on social media, Ukrainian Vladyslav Orlov said he had heard fighter jets overhead during his qualifying match and described the situation as “not very safe”.

The ATP subsequently decided to cancel the tournament and a second due to be held at the same venue next week.

An ATP spokesman said: “Following ongoing security concerns in the region, the ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled in Fujairah this week and next week (Fujairah 2) have been cancelled.

Was meant to be playing there this week, cannot believe they’ve gone ahead and not cancelled the event. Madness https://t.co/oMsqx2iSgF — Finn Bass (@finn_bass) March 3, 2026

“The safety and wellbeing of our players and tournament personnel is our highest priority. Players remain on site and are being fully supported, with accommodation and all immediate needs covered, while onward travel arrangements are explored.

“We remain in close contact with local authorities, tournament organisers, and will continue to support players until they are able to travel safely.”

An initial communication sent to affected players indicated they could secure places on a charter flight for €5,000, but the Press Association understands the governing body is looking into different options to help the players leave the country.