Cork stun Donegal to book All-Ireland senior quarter-final place

Cork 0-17

Donegal 1-13

Alan Foley reports from MacCumhaill Park

TWO-POINTERS PROVED vital as Cork stunned Donegal in the All-Ireland senior football Round 2A clash in Ballybofey today.

Ten minutes into the second half, Donegal were, it seemed, in complete control, 1-10 to 0-6.

But Cork, aided by 0-9 overall from Steven Sherlock, came back and gained straight passage to the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals and Donegal will be out again next weekend.

Shane O’Donnell’s score made the score 0-5 to 0-1 and Cork’s reply was Sherlock’s first two of the day. Oisin Gallen was in fine form with three from play in his home patch.

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Michael Murphy, on his 199th outing for Donegal, pinched a kick-out and, although capable of taking it on himself, selflessly squared to Conor O’Donnell to palm into the empty net on 24 minutes.

Sherlock put over a second two-pointer from a free, and although Donegal were still only purring, they were good value for a 1-7 to 0-5 lead at half-time.

Langan’s second score on 45 minutes put Donegal 1-10 to 0-6 ahead, with his team comfortable and efficient, although not blistering. Another free for two from Sherlock and then a first-toucher from substitute Conor Corbett meant Cork were back to just four down, 1-10 to 0-9, with 20 to play.

When Ian Maguire scored on 55, Cork were just three down but again saw the chance come and go, with Sherlock’s two-point free attempt falling into Patton’s breadbasket. Moments later, Luke Fahy and Tommy Walsh both kicked for two apiece and suddenly Donegal were the ones derailed.

Jason McGee levelled it up for the home team with seven left, but Cork knew the chance of there and Sherlock’s fourth two-pointer made for a two-point lead and although Donegal had the chance to scramble something late on, Turlough Carr’s pop at goal flew over the crossbar instead of under it.

Donegal scorers: Oisin Gallen 0-4; Michael Murphy 0-2, 1f; Michael Langan 0-2; Ryan McHugh, Shane O’Donnell, Conor O’Donnell, Peadar Mogan, Jason McGee and Turlough Carr 0-1

Cork scorers: Steven Sherlock 0-9, tp, 3tpf, 45; Luke Fahy and Tommy Walsh 0-2, tp; Dara Sheedy, Seán McDonnell, Conor Corbett, Ian Maguire 0-1;

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Donegal: Shaun Patton; Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Brendan McCole, Peadar Mogan; Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Finnbarr Roarty; Jason McGee, Hugh McFadden; Shane O’Donnell, Michael Langan, Ciarán Moore; Conor O’Donnell, Michael Murphy, Oisín Gallen. Subs: Caolan McColgan and Daire Ó Baoill for McHugh and O’Donnell (55); Shea Malone for Gallen (65); Turlough Carr for C O’Donnell (60),

Cork: Patrick Doyle; Maurice Shanley, Daniel O’Mahony, Seán Meehan; Brian O’Driscoll, Tommy Walsh, Luke Fahy; Ian Maguire, Seán Walsh; Paul Walsh, Seán McDonnell, Dara Sheedy; Mark Cronin, Chris Óg Jones, Steven Sherlock. Subs: Conor Corbett for Cronin (50); Jacob O’Driscoll for Meehan (60), Eoghan McSweeney and Brian Hurley for Walsh and Jones (64).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

More to follow…

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