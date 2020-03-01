McFadden and Ward hit the net as Donegal claim easy victory over Monaghan

Donegal 2-12

Monaghan 0-8

Alan Foley reports from Ballyshannon

GOALS FROM CAOLAN Ward and Hugh McFadden set Donegal on their way to an easy victory over Monaghan in Ballyshannon in Division 1 of the Allianz football league.

The Ulster champions had been in decent form this season but having blown leads against Mayo, Galway and Dublin were getting drawn into a relegation battle.

Their top-flight status for 2021 is still not confirmed, although today they didn’t take their foot off the pedal against the Monaghan team who had Ryan Wylie sent-off for picking up a black and yellow, whilst goalkeeper Rory Beggan also spent time in the sin-bin.

In the marshy underfoot conditions at Fr Tierney Park, Patrick McBrearty scored two early points – his second a thing of beauty from long range – while Ciaran Thompson also found his range as a hail shower had the crowd raising the brollies.

It took Monaghan some 27 minutes to post their first score, which they did when Conor Boyle was on hand to punch over, so after half-an-hour of muck and gutter Declan Bonner’s team were 0-3 to 0-1 in front.

Michael Murphy was stationed and full-forward with Kieran Hughes dropping back to take the man-marking responsibilities.

The Donegal skipper, on 32 minutes, was surrounded by Monaghan players but as the ball broke to Langan it was spread wide to Ward, who drilled past Beggan into the bottom corner for a well-taken goal.

Points from Langan meant Donegal were 1-5 to 0-2 in front, with Conor McManus popping over a free for the visitors late in the half.

In the second period, Donegal weren’t in the mood for relinquishing anything. Wylie saw the line for a foul on Langan on 41 minutes.

McFadden slammed an empty net for Donegal’s second goal 54 minutes when Beggan fouled McBrearty in the lead-up and was back-carded and referee David Coldrick played a good advantage.

Langan would finish the afternoon with five points and substitute Niall O’Donnell adding a couple of scores. Monaghan threatened only briefly, with Jack McCarron and Kieran Hughes registering in an otherwise poor outing for the Farney County.

Scorers for Donegal: M Langan 0-5 P McBrearty (1f) 0-3, H McFadden, C Ward 1-0 each, N O’Donnell 0-2, P Mogan, C Thompson 0-1 each

Scorers for Monaghan: J McCarron (1f) 0-3, C McManus 0-2f, C McCarthy 0-1, C Boyle, K Hughes 0-1 each

Donegal

Shaun Patton

Caolan Ward

Neil McGee

Eoghan Bán Gallagher

Ryan McHugh

Daire Ó Baoill

Odhrán McFadden-Ferry

Hugh McFadden

Michael Langan

Paul Brennan

Ciarán Thompson

Caolan McGonagle

Patrick McBrearty

Michael Murphy

Peadar Mogan

Subs

Niall O’Donnell for P.Brennan (34)

Eoin McHugh for McFadden-Ferry (38)

Andrew McClean for McGonagle (54)

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí for Mogan (68)

Eamonn Doherty for McBrearty (69)

Monaghan

Rory Beggan

Drew Wylie

Conor Boyle

Kieran Duffy

Karl O’Connell

Ryan Wylie

Mícheál Bannigan

Darren Hughes

Niall Kearns

Ryan McAnespie

Conor McCarthy

Dessie Ward

Dermot Malone

Kieran Hughes

Conor McManus

Subs

Jack McCarron for Bannigan (half-time)

Chris McGuinness for D.Hughes (50)

Shane Carey for Malone (50)

David Kirk for McAnespie (55)

Colin Walshe for Beggan (66)

