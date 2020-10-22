'They're wise heads' - A first start for Ireland in experienced company as Six Nations resumes

DOROTHY WALL WASN’T daunted by the suddenness of her first senior cap for Ireland this year.

Dorothy Wall during Ireland's Six Nations opener against Scotland. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

It was half-time in her side’s Six Nations opener against Scotland, and team captain Ciara Griffin was forced to withdraw after feeling unwell.

There was just six points between the sides at the break, and only four points separated them at full-time in what was a tense arm wrestle throughout.

Picking up victories in all three of Ireland’s home games was an important goal for Adam Griggs’ side at the outset of the campaign. But the 20-year-old Wall didn’t feel an ounce of the pressure as she entered the fray.

The stats of her individual display illustrate that. She made 20 tackles in that 40-minute spell while also completing three powerful carries, as Ireland got off the mark with an important win.

Even looking back on it now in October as the Covid-delayed tournament resumes, she doesn’t recall any anxiety about the day.

“I wasn’t nervous,” she tells the media ahead of Ireland’s next Six Nations clash with Italy on Saturday evening.

“I was so into it on the bench, I nearly exhausted myself in the first half so in my mind I was on the pitch.

But I was ready to get out there and once you make that first tackle, it settles your nerves and Ciara had me well versed so I was happy to get on the pitch and do something for the team.”

Wall built on that promising start against Scotland with another fine display the following week when Ireland hosted Wales.

Again, it was an off-the-bench appearance, with Wall getting just 19 minutes to repeat the trick. She did so by making 70 metres in seven carries, including a 40-metre linebreak.

She backed up her form again in Ireland’s third Six Nations outing against England, making six tackles and three carries after being introduced.

It’s been a steady rise for the Tipperary native who only first began playing rugby as a transition year student. Basketball was her main love in sport before that.

Having already banked some vital game time, Wall has now been rewarded with a first start for Ireland against Italy this weekend.

“Yeah I’m really excited,” says Wall, who is currently based in Dublin on hospital placement as a radiography student.

“I was delighted to get my first cap in February and we’ve kind of been building since then.

“It’s great to start but not much changes from my perspective in terms of my prep and things, but I’m very excited.”

Ireland’s pack has been hit by injuries ahead of the Italy showdown. Lock Aoife McDermott is unavailable while back rows Edel McMahon and Claire McLaughlin are also out.

But Wall is slotting in alongside stalwarts Claire Molloy and captain Ciara Griffin to form a formidable back three.

I’ve watched them both play for years. What I lack in experience they make up in abundance. I feel very safe in the back three. They’re wise heads so I’m looking forward to playing with them.”

Remarking on their last Six Nations fixture against England — their only defeat of the tournament so far — Wall adds.

Ireland team captain Ciara Griffin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“We were six or seven months in lockdown, we’re not going to be thinking about the negatives of that English game the whole time.

“There were so many good things that happened over those three games and I think we’re all just looking forward to getting back and working on those mistakes and working on what we did well too and get to a better point.”

Due to the Level 5 lockdown restrictions, Ireland’s game at Energia Park will be played behind closed doors.

Wall spoke to the IRFU website about celebrating her first Ireland cap with her grandmother and ‘biggest fan’, Betsy O’Connor, earlier this year. But on Saturday, her family will have to support the next step of her international career from home.

“My mum rings me about seven times a day wondering about different things and my gran is the same,” says Wall.

They’re very much in tune with what’s going on and I’m sure they’ll all be watching at home in Tipperary and I’m sure I’ll have post match analysis with all of them after.

