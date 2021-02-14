BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 14 February 2021
Advertisement

Two-time UK champion Doug Mountjoy dies aged 78

The Welshman won the UK Championship in 1978 and 1988.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 10:25 PM
14 minutes ago 353 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5354609
Mountjoy (l) passed away today.
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport
Mountjoy (l) passed away today.
Mountjoy (l) passed away today.
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

TWO-TIME FORMER UK champion Doug Mountjoy has died at the age of 78, World Snooker has announced.

The Welshman was a regular on the circuit for well over a decade after turning professional on the back of picking up the world amateur title in 1976, reaching the World Championship final in 1981.

World Snooker Tour confirmed the news on its Twitter account on Sunday evening, linking to an article quoting Mountjoy’s close friend and 1980 world champion Cliff Thorburn, who said: “So sad to hear of Doug Mountjoy’s passing today.

“He was a true champion and gentleman. He had all the shots and the heart of a lion. You knew he was in the room by his laughter and I spent many a happy time with Doug. My sympathies to his family and friends.”

Mountjoy, who reached a career-high of fifth in the world rankings in 1990, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1993 and subsequently had a lung removed.

He continued to play professionally until 1997, however, and went on to become a coach in Dubai and then back home in Wales.

Other players, past and present, also expressed their sadness on social media.

Jimmy White wrote: “Sorry to hear about the loss of a great legend of the sport. Rip Doug Mountjoy.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Dennis Taylor said: “Just heard the sad news of the passing of one of our Legends. Doug Mountjoy a very special Welsh man. RIP my dear friend.”

Ken Doherty wrote: “Very sorry to hear the passing of Doug Mountjoy today,he was a great player and character. My condolences to his family and friends. RIP.”

Shaun Murphy said: “Sad to hear the passing of Doug Mountjoy. One of Snooker’s most memorable faces from Snooker’s golden age #ripdoug.”

In a joint statement, World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn and World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association chairman Jason Ferguson said: “Doug was a first and foremost a lovely man, who had great friendships with many players on the tour throughout the 1970s and onwards.

“He had a fantastic dedication to our sport, he simply loved the game and was always willing to help others to improve, both as a player and later as a coach.

“On the table he was a fierce competitor and a fine champion who won a multitude of tournaments. His revival late in his career to win two events including the UK Championship was an incredible achievement.

“Doug will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him, and our sincere condolences go to his family.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie