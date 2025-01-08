Newbridge announced as new venue for All-Ireland senior club football semi-final

NEWBRIDGE HAS BEEN announced as the new venue for Saturday’s All-Ireland senior club football semi-final between Dr Crokes and Errigal Ciarán.

Following a pitch inspection earlier today at Laois Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise, the original venue for the game, it was decided to move the match to Cedral St Conleth’s Park.

The game was due to take place last Sunday, but was postponed due to weather conditions, and will now be held in Newbridge this Saturday 11 January at 3pm.

The home of Kildare GAA was re-opened last October after a major revamp and increased capacity of 15,000 (including seating for 3,000 supporters).

The Kildare senior football final between Naas and Celbridge was the first game to be played at the refurbished venue, followed by the county hurling decider between Naas and Maynooth.

It then staged the All-Ireland club hurling semi-final in December between Cork’s Sarsfields and Derry’s Slaughtneil.

Kerry’s Dr Crokes are hoping to reach the All-Ireland senior final for the first time since 2019, while Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán are aiming for a breakthrough to contest the Croke Park decider for the first time.

The second semi-final between Dublin’s Cuala and Sligo’s Coolera-Strandhill is still scheduled to take place this Saturday at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan at 5pm.

Meanwhile the weather has caused the postponement of another Sigerson Cup game with today’s match in Belfast between St Mary’s and Queen’s University now pushed back until Friday.