The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dr Harty Cup preliminary quarter-final draw made as group action concludes
THE CLOSE OF the group stage action today in the Dr Harty Cup has paved the way for the knockout stage line-ups to be confirmed.
Tipperary’s Cashel CS booked the last automatic quarter-final place on offer with a group stage win today over Blackwater CS Lismore by 0-19 to 1-8.
The preliminary quarter-final draw took place in the aftermath of that gamewill take place on Wednesday 4 December.
Reigning champions Nenagh CBS will play Waterford’s De La Salle College, while there is an all-Tipperary clash between Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore.
Clare’s St Flannan’s of Ennis will take on John The Baptist Community School from Hospital in Limerick.
The last preliminary quarter-final will see Waterford’s Blackwater CS, who finished runner-up in their group after today’s defeat, play Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG.
Four of the six group winners received direct passage to the quarter-finals with Cashel CS joined by Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís, and the Cork pair of Midleton CBS and CBC Cork.
The quarter-finals are down for Wednesday 8 January.
*****
TUS Dr Harty Cup
Preliminary Quarter-finals
Quarter-finalists
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dr Harty Cup Hurling Knockout Hurling Munster