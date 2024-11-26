Dr Harty Cup preliminary quarter-final draw made as group action concludes

THE CLOSE OF the group stage action today in the Dr Harty Cup has paved the way for the knockout stage line-ups to be confirmed.

Tipperary’s Cashel CS booked the last automatic quarter-final place on offer with a group stage win today over Blackwater CS Lismore by 0-19 to 1-8.

The preliminary quarter-final draw took place in the aftermath of that gamewill take place on Wednesday 4 December.

Reigning champions Nenagh CBS will play Waterford’s De La Salle College, while there is an all-Tipperary clash between Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore.

Advertisement

Clare’s St Flannan’s of Ennis will take on John The Baptist Community School from Hospital in Limerick.

The draw for the TUS Dr. Harty Cup Preliminary Q-Fs took place this afternoon –



St Flannans v John the Baptist CS

De La Salle College v Nenagh CBS

Thurles CBS v Our Ladys Templemore

Blackwater CS v Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG



The games are scheduled to take place on December 4th pic.twitter.com/3jO1Bb5WIU — Munster P.P.S. (@Munsterpps) November 26, 2024

The last preliminary quarter-final will see Waterford’s Blackwater CS, who finished runner-up in their group after today’s defeat, play Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG.

Four of the six group winners received direct passage to the quarter-finals with Cashel CS joined by Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís, and the Cork pair of Midleton CBS and CBC Cork.

The quarter-finals are down for Wednesday 8 January.

*****

TUS Dr Harty Cup

Preliminary Quarter-finals

St Flannan’s v John The Baptist Community School

De La Salle College v Nenagh CBS

Thurles CBS v Our Lady’s Templemore

Blackwater Community School v Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG

Quarter-finalists