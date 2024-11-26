Advertisement
More Stories
Nenagh CBS players celebrate winning last season's final. Natasha Barton/INPHO
FreeKnockout Hurling

Dr Harty Cup preliminary quarter-final draw made as group action concludes

The games will be played on Wednesday 4 December.
6.02pm, 26 Nov 2024
446

THE CLOSE OF the group stage action today in the Dr Harty Cup has paved the way for the knockout stage line-ups to be confirmed.

Tipperary’s Cashel CS booked the last automatic quarter-final place on offer with a group stage win today over Blackwater CS Lismore by 0-19 to 1-8. 

The preliminary quarter-final draw took place in the aftermath of that gamewill take place on Wednesday 4 December.

Reigning champions Nenagh CBS will play Waterford’s De La Salle College, while there is an all-Tipperary clash between Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore.

Clare’s St Flannan’s of Ennis will take on John The Baptist Community School from Hospital in Limerick.

The last preliminary quarter-final will see Waterford’s Blackwater CS, who finished runner-up in their group after today’s defeat, play Cork’s Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG.

Four of the six group winners received direct passage to the quarter-finals with Cashel CS joined by Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís, and the Cork pair of Midleton CBS and CBC Cork.

The quarter-finals are down for Wednesday 8 January.

*****

 

TUS Dr Harty Cup

Preliminary Quarter-finals

  • St Flannan’s v John The Baptist Community School
  • De La Salle College v Nenagh CBS
  • Thurles CBS v Our Lady’s Templemore
  • Blackwater Community School v Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG

Quarter-finalists

  • Cashel Community School; Midleton CBS; Ardscoil Rís; CBC Cork.
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie