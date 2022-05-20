Membership : Access or Sign Up
10-man Drogheda come from behind to beat Finn Harps

The Donegal side also had a man sent off in stoppage time as Drogheda claimed a 3-1 win.

By The42 Team Friday 20 May 2022, 10:42 PM
Drogheda's Adam Foley celebrates after scoring his team's second goal.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

Drogheda United 3

Finn Harps 1

DROGHEDA UNITED ENDED their four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Finn Harps at Head in the Game Park.

Having fallen behind to a Conor Tourish goal early in the second half, 10-man Drogheda rallied to record an unlikely win thanks to goals from Evan Weir, Adam Foley and Darragh Nugent.

Chances were few and far between in the first half, but Tourish put Harps ahead early in the second half when he headed home from close range.

Drogheda were then reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute when Sean Roughan received his second yellow card.

However the home side pulled level moments later, substitute Weir firing past Harps’ goalkeeper Mark McGinley.

Drogheda then took the lead in the 90th minute, former Harps player Foley meeting a Ryan Brennan cross at the near post, although the Harps bench felt there was a foul during the build-up to the goal.

The Donegal side were then also reduced to 10 men as Bastien Hery was shown a straight red card as the clock entered the red, and a bad night for the visitors got worse when Darragh Nugent added a third Drogheda goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time.  

The42 Team

