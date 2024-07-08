Drogheda's Wogan to join Stockport for club record fee

DROGHEDA UNITED HAVE announced that goalkeeper Andrew Wogan is moving to League One side Stockport County for a club record fee, which has not been disclosed.

However the 18-year-old will return to United on loan for the remainder of the 2024 League of Ireland season.

Wogan joined Drogheda at U15 level and became part of the first team in 2023, debuting against Shelbourne in June of last year.

Capped for Ireland at U19 and U21 level, Wogan has made 40 appearances for Drogheda and was Young Player of the Year for the 2023 season.

“Andy is an excellent young goalkeeper with a really bright future ahead of him,” said Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty.

“His temperament is so good, and he’s been excellent for us.

“As a club, we take pride in giving young players a chance, and it highlights the really good work being done at our academy.

“It was very important to us that Andy was coming back on loan, and I’m delighted we could agree to that as we prepare for the remainder of the season.”

Drogheda are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division table, having won just three of their 23 league games to date this season.