Drogheda United down Derry City to leapfrog Waterford into eighth

Premier Division

Drogheda United 2

Derry City 0

Tommy Healy reports from United Park

MARK DOYLE AND Brandon Kavanagh inspired Drogheda United to victory over Derry City – as they leapfrogged the Candystripes’ FAI Cup final rivals Waterford in the race for eighth place.

Kavanagh scored a stunning goal, directly from a corner kick after just eight minutes, a far better start than Drogheda had eight days ago in Tallaght Stadium.

The goal did not come from nowhere either as Thomas Oluwa threatened moments earlier, though his ball across the box ultimately amounted to nothing. Oluwa was the only change from the Shamrock Rovers drubbing, replacing Ryan Markey.

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Conor Barr, Tyler Smith and Kevin Dos Santos took the place of Adam O’Reilly, James Clarke and Darragh Burns as Derry’s three changes from their FAI cup semi-final triumph over Galway United.

Derry grew into the game, as expected. Brandon Fleming’s low cross was cut out by Leo Burney with a last-ditch tackle, with Kevin Dos Santos waiting at the back post to convert.

Drogheda keeper Fynn Talley almost gifted Derry an equaliser when his clearance collided with Ellis Chapman. The midfielder played it back into the box for his captain Michael Duffy, but he fired well over the crossbar.

The visitors came out swinging in the second half, Michael Duffy being afforded acres of space to get his shots away, but all were stopped by Talley in a crucial night for the Englishman. His first clean sheet for Drogheda came against tonight’s opponents in a 1-0 victory back in May.

His finest save came from a Duffy strike on the edge of the box, pushing it to safety and out for a corner kick.

A general view of Sullivan & Lambe Park. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Despite the pressure Drogheda faced from the Derry cavalry, second-half substitute Mark Doyle capitalised on a Jamie Stott mistake, taking the ball around Tom Norcott and finishing coolly into the empty net for his first league goal since 19 June.

The Boynesiders were full value for their victory on the night, putting up a staunch defensive display, and being more clinical than their Candy-striped counterparts.

The win sees them climb above Waterford in the table, following their defeat to Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Drogheda United: Fynn Talley; Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, Leo Burney; Edwin Agbaje, Shane Farrell (Jago Godden 77), Brandon Kavanagh (Alfie Bates 69), Ethan O’Brien, Conor Kane; Thomas Oluwa (Mark Doyle 69), Warren Davis (Keegan Ancelin 87).

Derry City: Tom Norcott; Cameron Dummigan, Jamie Stott, Patrick McClean, Brandon Fleming; Conor Barr (Gavin Whyte 75), Nick Twisk, Ellis Chapman; Kevin Dos Santos (Darragh Burns 63), Tyler Smith (James Clarke 63), Michael Duffy.

Referee: Lucas Keating.

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