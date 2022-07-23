Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 23°C Saturday 23 July 2022
Drogheda strike late to snatch point at Shamrock Rovers

Evan Weir scored the equaliser before being sent off at Tallaght Stadium.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 5:41 PM
6 minutes ago 70 Views 0 Comments
Drogheda United's Evan Weir celebrates his late goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Shamrock Rovers 1

Drogheda United 1

THERE WAS LATE drama at Tallaght Stadium as Evan Weir struck to earn Drogheda United a point before seeing red.

The defender, who signed a new deal with the Boynesiders during the week, was booked in the first half before being shown a second yellow late on.

That was only after he had netted three minutes from time to grab a point for Kevin Doherty’s side in a game they deserved to take something from.

Substitute Aidomo Emakhu looked to have given Rovers, who play their second Champions League qualifier against Ludogorets on Tuesday, the win late on.

aidomo-emakhu-celebrates-scoring-a-goal-with-justin-ferizaj Aidomo Emakhu was on target for the home side. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Rovers struggled to make inroads in the early stages and, despite Graham Burke looking vibrant back in the team, they didn’t test Colin McCabe.

Burke, one of five additions to the team following Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat in Bulgaria, drew the first save from McCabe late in the first half.

And Burke cleared off the line from Keith Cowan after the break before Dean Williams was unable to turn home the loose ball.

Drogs paid for their profligacy as Emakhu planted a firm header past McCabe following good work from Seán Kavanagh.

But Drogheda weren’t done yet and they equalised as Weir turned home from a Darragh Markey pass, before himself seeing red for a second yellow. 

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Gannon, Lopes (Hoare, 53), Kavanagh; Farrugia (Grace, 61), O’Neill, Towell (Gaffney, h-t), Lyons; Burke (Ferizaj, 72), Watts; Greene (Amakhu, 61).

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Poynton (Noone, 83), Quinn, Cowan, Weir; Deegan, Clarke; Foley (Brennan, 71), Markey, Rooney (Grimes, 83); Williams (Lyons, 74).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).

The42 Team

