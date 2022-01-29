Membership : Access or Sign Up
McIlroy two shots off the lead ahead of Dubai Desert Classic final round

Pádraig Harrington is in a tie for 11th heading into the final day, while Shane Lowry is four shots further back.

By Press Association Saturday 29 Jan 2022, 2:02 PM
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Image: Kamran Jebreili

RORY MCILROY IS just two shots off the lead ahead of the final round at the Dubai Desert Classic after carding a three-under 69 to leave him on 10-under for the tournament.

McIlroy is chasing down Justin Harding heading into the final round, as the South African leads on 12-under after a one-under 71.

World number eight McIlroy had a somewhat mixed round as he picked up four birdies and three bogeys. He also had an eagle on the 10th which ensures he’s in a strong position to charge for victory on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the leaderboard, Pádraig Harrington is in a tie for 11th place with Lee Westwood after a strong third-round display which saw him finish with a three-under 69. His performance consisted of five birdies and back-to-back bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes to leave him on seven-under overall.

Shane Lowry is four shots further back after a four-under 68 in his third round.

The Offaly man picked up a trio of birdies between the first and fifth holes, and three more between the 13th and 18th holes. The only main setback of his round was a double-bogey on the ninth and a bogey on the 12th.

