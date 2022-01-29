McIlroy two shots off the lead ahead of Dubai Desert Classic final round

RORY MCILROY IS just two shots off the lead ahead of the final round at the Dubai Desert Classic after carding a three-under 69 to leave him on 10-under for the tournament.

McIlroy is chasing down Justin Harding heading into the final round, as the South African leads on 12-under after a one-under 71.

World number eight McIlroy had a somewhat mixed round as he picked up four birdies and three bogeys. He also had an eagle on the 10th which ensures he’s in a strong position to charge for victory on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the leaderboard, Pádraig Harrington is in a tie for 11th place with Lee Westwood after a strong third-round display which saw him finish with a three-under 69. His performance consisted of five birdies and back-to-back bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes to leave him on seven-under overall.

Shane Lowry is four shots further back after a four-under 68 in his third round.

The Offaly man picked up a trio of birdies between the first and fifth holes, and three more between the 13th and 18th holes. The only main setback of his round was a double-bogey on the ninth and a bogey on the 12th.

