Dublin fire 7-10 in comprehensive win over Armagh

Dublin 7-10

Armagh 1-4

Brian Finn reports from Armagh

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin kept their hopes alive of reaching the Lidl Ladies Football Division One final after a comprehensive dismissal of Armagh.

Played in Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh had already qualified for the National League Final after last week’s win over Mayo,

However, Dublin needed to win to keep the pressure on Kerry who play Galway tomorrow and the Kingdom need to win if they are to clinch that final spot ahead of the Dubs.

So, with that in mind Armagh manager Gregory McGonigle rested no less than ten first team players although Caroline O’Hanlon was ruled out through injury.

Dublin started well and it took only three minutes before firing home their first of four opening half goals, Hannah Tyrrell blasted into the net from close range after Niamh Hetherton’s effort crashed off the post.

Two minutes later and Armagh’s young keeper Brianna Mathers was picking the ball out of the net for the second time, Tyrrell again on target. Orlagh Nolan’s tap-in gave Dublin a 3-3 to no score lead with just six minutes gone.

Armagh looked to have steadied themselves with two converted frees from Kelly Mallon but it was all too easy for Carla Rowe who soloed through the home defence before lashing into the net.

Armagh tightened their defence but Dublin were content to take their points, with Rowe, Tyrrell, Martha Byrne and the impressive Grace Kos on target to lead by 4-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Armagh made six half-time substitutions and Kelly Mallon’s goal and point soon after a restart hinted at something of a comeback but Niamh Crowley put an end to such notions with Dublin’s fifth goal.

Meave Ferguson’s sin-bin 13 minutes from time didn’t help Armagh although they couldn’t be faulted for effort.

Dublin’s sixth goal came in the 53rd minute when Armagh failed to deal with Chloe Darby’s speculative long ball in and the seventh in the last kick of the game from Annabelle Timothy sealed a big win for Dublin.

Scorers – Dublin: C Rowe 1-4 (4f), H Tyrrell 2-1, A Timothy 1-1, C Darby 1-0, N Crowley 1-0, O Nolan 1-0, M Byrne 0-1, G Kos 0-1, J Dunne 0-1, C Coffey 0-1.

Armagh: K Mallon 1-4 (4f).

Dublin

A Shiels, M Byrne, L Caffrey, J Tobin, N Crowley, O Carey, N Donlon, G Kos, J Dunne, O Nolan, C Rowe, C O’Connor, N Hetherton, H Tyrrell, K Sullivan.

Subs: H McGinnis for J Tobin (41), A Timothy for C O’Connor (42), S Aherne for H Tyrell (45), C Darby for G Kos (46), J Egan for K Sullivan (57), A Nyhan for O Carey (55), C Coffey for J Dunne (56), E Deeley for N Donlan (60), C Kirwan for M Byrne (60), K Owens for O Nolan (60).

Armagh

B Mathers, G Ferguson, C McCambridge, M Ferguson, L Kavanagh, L McConville, C Garvey, E O’Brien, S Quigley, E Druse, M O’Callaghan, C Doyle, M Lennon, K Mallon, N Reel.

Subs: N Coleman for E O’Brien (ht), A Carr for B Mathers (ht), N Henderson for C Doyle (ht), C O’Hagan for M Lennon (ht), M McCann for G Ferguson (ht), C McCormack for M O’Callaghan (ht), S Grey for L Kavanagh (ht), L Kenny for L McConville (51), D Coleman for E Druse (51), M Feehan for C Garvey (54).