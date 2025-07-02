No rush in appointing Dessie Farrell's successor, says Dublin GAA chairman

DUBLIN COUNTY BOARD will not be in any rush to appoint Dessie Farrell’s successor as senior football manager.

There is much speculation around the prospects of Ger Brennan after he stepped down from the Louth job after a wildly successful two years, crowned by winning the Leinster championship, but Dublin don’t expect to name a new manager any time imminently.

“We don’t have a time frame,” Dublin county board chairman Ken O’Sullivan told The 42 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“There will be a sub-committee proposed next week to the county committee. That’s where we are at the minute – there will be a proposal next week.”

From there, it will be up to the sub-committee if they wish to present a list of suitable candidates, or just one.

With betting suspended on the chances of Brennan becoming the new manager, the choreography of the appointment will be of great interest.

Ger Brennan will be a leading contender. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, O’Sullivan has paid warm tribute to Farrell’s contribution to Dublin GAA over 40 years following his decision to step down in the wake of Saturday’s defeat to Tyrone.

“Dessie has played many significant roles across Dublin GAA and will feature heavily in the history of Gaelic Games in the county”, said O’Sullivan on the Dublin GAA website.

“Many will remember him first as an All-Ireland winner and All-Star, as part of the great 1995 Dublin All-Ireland winning team. Dublin GAA have been so fortunate to have Dessie involved with County panels from Development squad level through to the Dublin Senior panel.

“He led Dublin to success at all levels, managing teams to All-Ireland titles at Minor, U21 and Senior grade.

“Dublin County Board thanks Dessie for his enormous contribution and dedication to Dublin GAA across so many years and we wish him and his family every success going forward.

“We also pay tribute to Dessie’s backroom team and his panel, who have brought so much success and joy to Dublin GAA supporters during his tenure.”

Related Reads Ger Brennan steps down as Louth manager after Leinster-winning season Tyrone take major step, dominant Donegal, Monaghan's second-half struggles Dessie Farrell steps down as manager of Dublin footballers

Check out the latest episode of The 42′s GAA Weekly podcast here