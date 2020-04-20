Dublin Horse Show cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus

THE DUBLIN HORSE Show has become the latest sporting event to be cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for 15-19 July at the RDS but a statement by organisers released this afternoon has revealed the decision to cancel it.

The five-day event attracts over 100,000 visitors and all tickets purchased by phone or online will be automatically refunded by Ticketmaster.

Discussions with the International Equestrian Federation are ongoing in relation to the dates for the 2021 Horse Show and will be announced when they are confirmed.

The Royal Dublin Society have stated they have been monitoring the situation since January, while following guidance from the Government and the HSE.

It was decided to cancel this year’s Show ‘in the best interests of public health and safety’ while they hope that by ‘providing certainty at this early stage’, they are benefitting everyone involved.

Preparations take place months in advance on the site while another contributing factor was the volume of overseas attendees expected.

The decision was taken as part of a ‘responsibility to contribute to the national effort in controlling the virus in Ireland’.

