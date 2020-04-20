This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 20 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin Horse Show cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus

The event was scheduled for 15-19 July at the RDS.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 20 Apr 2020, 5:42 PM
56 minutes ago 480 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5079340
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE DUBLIN HORSE Show has become the latest sporting event to be cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for 15-19 July at the RDS but a statement by organisers released this afternoon has revealed the decision to cancel it.

The five-day event attracts over 100,000 visitors and all tickets purchased by phone or online will be automatically refunded by Ticketmaster.

Discussions with the International Equestrian Federation are ongoing in relation to the dates for the 2021 Horse Show and will be announced when they are confirmed.

The Royal Dublin Society have stated they have been monitoring the situation since January, while following guidance from the Government and the HSE.

It was decided to cancel this year’s Show ‘in the best interests of public health and safety’ while they hope that by ‘providing certainty at this early stage’, they are benefitting everyone involved.

Preparations take place months in advance on the site while another contributing factor was the volume of overseas attendees expected.

The decision was taken as part of a ‘responsibility to contribute to the national effort in controlling the virus in Ireland’.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie