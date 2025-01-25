0-7 for brilliant Bugler as Dublin edge Mayo in Croke Park league opener

Dublin 1-17

Mayo 1-15

A WHOLE NEW era for Gaelic football, same Dublin-Mayo rivalry, and mixed January outcomes.

Dublin edged this Division 1 opener at Croke Park, Seán Bugler their scorer-in-chief with seven points from play.

Debutant Kevin Lahiff bagged an early goal for Dessie Farrell’s side, but the Green and Red hit back with a first-half major of their own through Conor Reid. Fergal Boland was among their brightest sparks, as Kevin McStay’s charges recovered from a slow start at Croke Park.

For the 24,160 fans in attendance, there was some good, some bad, but lots of promise as the new rules took hold.

It also capped a Dublin double: their female counterparts narrowly won at Parnell Park earlier.

After the retirements of James McCarthy and Brian Fenton, all eyes were on the Dublin midfield. Brian Howard and Kevin Lahiff were named to start there, the latter a late change for his brother Tom. Goalkeeper Gavin Sheridan and AFL returnee James Madden were also drafted in for debuts before throw-in, along with dual star Eoghan O’Donnell, while Mayo made two switches of their own as Paul Towey and Fenton Kelly were drafted in.

Dublin started brightly and were seven points up after 15 minutes, 1-6 to 0-2. Lahiff palmed home their goal with less than two minutes on the clock after good work from O’Donnell, while Bugler was the Dubs’ main scoring source as they moved the ball quickly.

But by the 23rd minute, Mayo were level. Shortly after Boland scored the game’s only two-pointer, Reid smashed home a goal to make it 1-6 apiece. Both goalkeepers were joining attacks, but Mayo’s Colm Reape did so to greater effect: he was key in the build-up to their goal, having also opened their scoring with a point from play.

Mayo moved 1-9 to 0-6 ahead — one score coming from a free brought forward 50m — but Bugler got Dublin back scoring with his fourth of the evening on the half-hour mark.

It was 1-10 to 1-8 at the break, the game noticeably quicker as cobwebs were blown off. Some of the score-taking was excellent, though poor wides were also a feature.

That trend continued on the restart, as the lead swung both ways early doors. Bugler and Lahiff’s prominence continued as Ciarán Kilkenny got in on the act, while Mayo debutant Davitt Neary was among their scorers alongside Ryan O’Donoghue. Notably, his two frees were the only scored all night.

By the 52nd minute, the sides were level again at 1-13 apiece, but Dublin dominated a scrappy home stretch and outscored Mayo 0-4 to 0-2 from there.

The irresistible Bugler and Luke Breathnach hit important scores late on to seal Dublin’s win.

Scorers for Dublin: Sean Bugler 0-7, Kevin Lahiff 1-2, Greg McEnaney, Ciarán Kilkenny, Luke Breathnach 0-2 each, Killian McGinnis and Colm Basquel 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mayo: Fergal Boland 0-4 (1 2pt score), Ryan O’Donoghue 0-3 (2 frees), Conor Reid 1-0, Davitt Neary, Frank Irwin and Paul Towey 0-2 each, Colm Reape and Darren McHale 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf), 3. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis), 20. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s_, 7. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps)

26. Kevin Lahiff (St Jude’s), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock), 11. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Enda’s), 12. Sean Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh)

13. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps), 24. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 15. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna)

Subs

6. Sean McMahon (Raheny) for Eoin Murchan (45)

8. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s) for James Madden (50)

23. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St John’s) for Brian O’Leary (50)

14. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street) for Kevin Lahiff (58)

22. Sean Lowry (St Vincent’s) for Eoghan O’Donnell (66)

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount Carramore), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

21. Fenton Kelly (Davitts), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Conor Reid (Moy Davitts), 24. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarafields), 12. Davitt Neary (Breaffy)

13. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 14. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead)

Subs

18. Darren McHale (Knockmore) for Paul Towey (50)

17. Cian McHale (Moy Davitts) for Frank Irwin (58)

11. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels) for Donnacha McHugh (62)

25. Sean Morahan (Castlebar Mitchels) for Fenton Kelly (62)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) for Davitt Neary (64)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).