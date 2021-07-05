ALL-IRELAND WINNERS Tomás Ó Sé and Colm O’Rourke feel the lack of certainty around Stephen Cluxton’s future is not a positive situation for the Dublin camp.

Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton. Source: INPHO

The pair offered their views on The Sunday Game last night after Dessie Farrell revealed yesterday in Wexford Park that Dublin’s star goalkeeper has stepped away from the senior squad at present but has not retired.

Ó Sé feels there is no closure on the storyline for Dublin and O’Rourke believes it is unneccesary pressure for Evan Comerford, who started in goal against Wexford yesterday.

“I think it’s fascinating that Dessie Farrell doesn’t know one way or another,” remarked Ó Sé.

“One side of me is saying, ‘Yeah, Cluxton is a legend and he’s there so long and he gives so much to Dublin and he’s entitled to his break.’

“And another side of me is saying, ‘Tell him if you’re retired.’

“If you’re finished, just say it. Dublin are going to be answering questions about this, there’s no closure to it. I think that’s important. He owes Dublin nothing and you’d need a show to give him justice on what he’s achieved. But we’re inside in the middle of championship, if he’s going to go, just tell the management. They can tell everybody else.”

“I find the whole thing strange, you would think that he’d let the management know where he stands,” remarked O’Rourke.

“Where does Evan Comerford stand in all of this? I think Dessie Farrell is put in a very invidious position and I’m quite surprised Cluxton hasn’t made it clear – I’m coming back at some stage or I’m not coming back.”

Dublin All-Ireland winner Paul Flynn countered those views with his belief that Cluxton is entitled to take time to make his decision.

“Stephen Cluxton deserves time and space if he needs/wants it,” tweeted the four-time All-Star winner.

“It’s an amateur sport, he isn’t contracted or obligated play. He can opt in or out or be deselected at any time! Nobody knows what’s going on in any players life as to why they need/ want a break. Nonsense on the SG!”

Another of Cluxton’s former Dublin team-mates Bernard Brogan is ‘worried’ that the netminder has played his last game for the county.

“He’s a big part of Dublin GAA,” Brogan told Ireland AM on Virgin Media TV this morning.

“I lived with him for years, he’s a very close friend of mine. He’s driven the professionalism we’ve had. I think this summer is going to be difficult (for him to play again) because it’s such a short summer. (But) no one knows what the conversations are behind closed doors.”