Archer grabs 0-6 as Dublin hit four late scores to edge past Tyrone in All-Ireland U20 semi-final

WITH 10 MINUTES to play Dublin looked on the verge of an All-Ireland U20 semi-final exit to Tyrone, but they scored 0-4 without reply to seal a return to the decider.

The beaten 2019 finalists will play Kerry or Galway in the final following an impressive turnaround in Parnell Park.

After starting well, Dublin trailed from the 18th minute before a late flurry of scores – including a brace from Ciaran Archer – helped them over the line.

Archer, the reigning U20 Footballer of the Year, endured a quiet start but he came to life in impressive fashion after the 25th minute. From there he reeled off six points (0-3f), while wing-forward Mark Lavin picked up man-of-the-match honours after a hard working performance that saw him finish with a three-point haul.

Tiarnan Quinn and Ethan Jordan led the scoring for Tyrone with 1-8 between them, while Darragh Canavan clipped over three scores in the first-half but was quietened after the break.

Tyrone led most of the game but the scores from play dried up for them in the second-half and it proved costly.

The sides went tit for tat in the early exchanges until Dublin struck for a goal through Brian O’Leary in the 11th minute.

Brian O'Leary with a lovely GOAL for @DubGAAOfficial pic.twitter.com/hsdUSPSSQ0 — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 17, 2020

Mark Lavin tagged on a score but the first-half water break arrived at the wrong time for Dublin. In an eight-minute spell after the resumption, the Ulster champions scored an unanswered 1-4.

Canavan was at the middle of things. He stroked over a superb effort off the left, seven minutes before he clipped over an equally impressive point off his right.

In between arrived Tiernan Quinn’s three-pointer. It came after a neat dummy and pass into the path of Rory Donnelly by James McCann. Donnelly’s shot on goal was blocked but landed in Quinn’s vicinity for a soccer-style finish.

Dublin rallied as a hat-trick of points from star forward Archer left them 1-6 to 1-7 behind a minute into the second period. Tyrone started to rely more on placed balls from Ethan Jordan.

Tyrone's Ryan Jones is tackled by Lee Gannon of Dublin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

He rattled over four for the Red Hand, but Dublin kept in touch through Archer, Lavin and O’Leary.

Centre-forward Lorcan O’Dell brought the Dubs level with a superb score in the 53rd minute, before Archer sent them in front with an even better effort. Archer and Lee Gannon added points to complete Dublin’s late turnaround as Tiernan Quinn was black carded late in the day.

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Archer 0-6 (0-3f), Brian O’Leary 1-1, Mark Lavin 0-3, Lorcan O’Dell 0-2, Lee Gannon and Sean Lowry 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tyrone: Tiarnan Quinn 1-3 (0-1f), Ethan Jordan 0-5 (0-4f), Darragh Canavan 0-3 (0-1f), Simon Garrity 0-1.



Dublin

1. Josh O’Neill (St Vincent’s)

2. Conor Tyrrell (St Oliver Plunketts/ER)

3. Adam Rafter (Na Fianna)

4. Josh Bannon (St Sylvester’s)

5. Mark O’Leary (Kilmacud Crokes)

6. Adam Waddick (Thomas Davis)

7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcilles)

8. Adam Fearon (Skerries Harps)

Seán Lowry

10. Mark Lavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

11. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street)

12. Sean Foran (Whitehall Colmcilles)

13. Ciaran Archer (St Maur’s)

14. Luke Swan (Castleknock)

17. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna)

Tyrone

1. Lorcan Quinn

2. Cormac Quinn

3. Cormac Munroe

4. Conall Devlin

5. Simon Garrity

6. Antoin Fox

7. James McCann

8. Kevin Barker

9. Rory Donnelly

10. Liam Gray

11. Darragh Canavan

12. Michael Gallagher

13. Ethan Jordan

14. Matthew Murnaghan

15. Tiarnán Quinn

