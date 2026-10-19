Everton legend Duncan Ferguson confirmed as new Glentoran manager

DUNCAN FERGUSON HAS been confirmed as the new manager of Glentoran.

The Irish League club announced the shock appointment on Monday with owner Ali Pour stating it was a “multi-year contract.”

Ferguson’s last two jobs in management were with Forest Green Rovers in England and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Scotland. The 54-year-old had two caretaker spells in charge of Everton and also served as assistant to managers Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez.

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𝗚𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗙𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘂𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿 Glentoran Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as its new First Team Manager on a multi-year contract. The 54-year-old brings extensive Premier League experience as a player and coach, having served as Assistant Manager to Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benítez at Everton and taken caretaker charge of the club on two occasions. Welcome to Glentoran, Duncan 🤝 Full Story 👉https://t.co/zYdV3qoQ32 #COYGlens — Glentoran FC (@Glentoran) October 19, 2026

“This is a big club with a tremendous history, and it is a great opportunity for me. I understand the responsibility that comes with the job,” Ferguson said.

“I want to win trophies here. Glentoran should be challenging for the title and every cup and shield we enter. I know that success here will be judged on what we win.

“The more I spoke with Ali and Paul, the more I wanted the job. Their ambition matches my own, and I am looking forward to getting onto the training pitch, working with the players and seeing what we can achieve together.

“I want us to play with confidence, get forward and give the supporters football they enjoy watching. I am thorough in my preparation and expect a lot from my players. It will take time to put my ideas into practice, but I will be clear from day one about how I want us to play and what I expect.

“I have signed for the long term and will be living in Belfast. I want to get to know the people at the club and in the wider community and become part of life here. That is important to me.

“I have heard so much about the Glentoran supporters and what this club means to them. We have a responsibility to win games and make them proud. Their support has to be earned, and I am looking forward to getting started.”