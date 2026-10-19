More Stories
Out of the blue

Everton legend Duncan Ferguson confirmed as new Glentoran manager

The 54-year-old has agreed a multi-year contract with Irish League club.
12.43pm, 19 Oct 2026
3

DUNCAN FERGUSON HAS been confirmed as the new manager of Glentoran.

The Irish League club announced the shock appointment on Monday with owner Ali Pour stating it was a “multi-year contract.”

Ferguson’s last two jobs in management were with Forest Green Rovers in England and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Scotland. The 54-year-old had two caretaker spells in charge of Everton and also served as assistant to managers Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez.

“This is a big club with a tremendous history, and it is a great opportunity for me. I understand the responsibility that comes with the job,” Ferguson said.

“I want to win trophies here. Glentoran should be challenging for the title and every cup and shield we enter. I know that success here will be judged on what we win.

“The more I spoke with Ali and Paul, the more I wanted the job. Their ambition matches my own, and I am looking forward to getting onto the training pitch, working with the players and seeing what we can achieve together.

“I want us to play with confidence, get forward and give the supporters football they enjoy watching. I am thorough in my preparation and expect a lot from my players. It will take time to put my ideas into practice, but I will be clear from day one about how I want us to play and what I expect.

“I have signed for the long term and will be living in Belfast. I want to get to know the people at the club and in the wider community and become part of life here. That is important to me.

“I have heard so much about the Glentoran supporters and what this club means to them. We have a responsibility to win games and make them proud. Their support has to be earned, and I am looking forward to getting started.”

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie