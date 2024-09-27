Bohemians victory moves Dundalk ever closer to relegation

Dundalk 0

Bohemians 2

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK’S STATUS IN the Premier Division is hanging by a thread after they were beaten 2-0 on their home turf by eighth-placed Bohemians.

Scoreless at the break, Bohs claimed three points that pushed them away from danger, thanks to Dawson Devoy’s opener on 58 minutes, followed by a John Mountney own-goal – almost certainly condemning Dundalk to relegation after a fifth straight defeat.

Drogheda United’s 2-1 home win over Derry City on the same night means The Lilywhites are eight points off a play-off berth with only four games left to play.

The first chances of the night fell to Bohs, with Danny Grant’s half-volley going off target, seconds before Dundalk goalkeeper Ross Munro saved at his near post from Alex Greive.

Dundalk’s opening attempt arrived in the sixth minute when Paul Doyle’s free-kick eventually resulted in ex-Republic of Ireland international Daryl Horgan firing off target.

Another set-play from the returning Doyle looked as though it had been bundled home by Mayowa Animasahun and then Horgan, but no goal was awarded to The Lilywhites.

At the opposite end, Grant floated in a cross that was met by Greive, however the New Zealander’s downward headed effort bounced off the surface and went wide of the mark.

Jamie Gullan’s skewed effort was closer to the corner flag than it was the target, while a Doyle free from the left was met at the back post by Mountney, whose header was pushed away by Kacper Chorazka right before Robbie Benson fired over on the rebound.

Bohs had a flurry of chances in first-half stoppages, with Dan Pike having to clear off the line after Jevon Mills rose above Animasahun to get his head on Dayle Rooney’s corner.

Defender Cian Byrne then had an audacious long-range attempt go miles wide, not long before Liam Smith sent in a cross that was turned over by Devoy’s first-time volley.

Early in the second period, Devoy’s pull-back was scuffed wide by Rooney, as Alan Reynolds’ side pushed for a goal that would edge them closer to Premier Division safety.

A goal-bound shot from Rooney was deflected over the crossbar by Animasahun.

And Bohs hit the front from the resultant corner when Rooney’s corner was headed clear by Animasahun, but only as far as Devoy, who then rifled home from the edge of the box.

With the relegation trapdoor closing in, Dundalk went in search of a leveller, with Horgan blazing over from close range after Ryan O’Kane’s had ball fallen kindly to him.

Not long after that, Gullan skied over after being played through by Horgan – while Rooney’s dipping free at the other end wasn’t far off making it 2-0 for The Gypsies.

The points were made safe for the visitors six minutes from time, though, when ex-Drogheda man Rooney’s corner was turned into his own net by skipper Mountney.

Dundalk: Ross Munro; Dan Pike (Ryan O’Kane HT), Mayowa Animasahun, Andy Boyle, Sean Keogh (Jad Hakiki 73); Aodh Dervin (Eoin Kenny 79), Paul Doyle (Dara Keane 59); Daryl Horgan, Robbie Benson, John Mountney; Jamie Gullan.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Liam Smith, Jevon Mills (Jake Carroll 79), Cian Byrne, Paddy Kirk; Dawson Devoy, Adam McDonnell; Dayle Rooney, Ross Tierney (James Clarke 74), Danny Grant (Archie Meekison 74); Alex Greive (James Akintunde 35).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan