Norwegian loanee scores first goal as Dundalk claim bragging rights in local derby

Dundalk 2

Drogheda United 0

Niall Newberry reports from Casey’s Field

DUNDALK ARE BACK to winning ways in the SSE Airtricity League, following a 2-0 Louth derby win over Drogheda United, as Stephen O’Donnell’s side put some daylight

between themselves and St Patrick’s Athletic in the race for guaranteed European qualification.

With St Pats losing 1-0 at home to Derry City on the same night, the Lilywhites moved five points ahead in third place, thanks to Runar Hauge’s first-half penalty, while ex-Dundalk favourite Dane Massey put the ball in his own net shortly before the interval.

It was Drogheda that had the game’s first attempt inside 60 seconds when Dean Williams volleyed over from outside the box after the ball bounced kindly for him.

The visitors started well, and they again went close to opening the scoring on eight minutes, when Adam Foley’s left-field cross forced a mix-up between Darragh Leahy and Nathan Shepperd, who both had Sam Bone to thank after he hacked away the danger.

Advertisement

Dundalk’s first effort of the night came after 12 minutes, with John Mountney’s set-piece being met at the back post by Leahy, but the left-back could only divert wide of the mark.

The Lilywhites were awarded a penalty five minutes before the half-time break when a Joe Adams cross from the right resulted in Dayle Rooney fouling Hauge inside the area.

And, up stepped the Norwegian loanee to bag his first goal in League of Ireland football.

Indeed, the hosts doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage-time, when an innocuous Greg Sloggett cross from the right was diverted into his own net by Massey.

The second half offered little in the way of chances at either end, with Drogheda

substitute Dylan Grimes firing miles over the crossbar from range on 65 minutes.

Ryan O’Kane had the home crowd on their feet every time he touched the ball, but he was denied by Colin McCabe on 77 minutes following an incisive pass from Adams.

Drogheda substitute Ryan Brennan received a straight red card in stoppage-time for an off-the-ball incident, while Keith Ward almost scored from his own half, only to be foiled by McCabe, but it mattered not, as Dundalk held out for a 2-0 win over their neighbours.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; John Mountney, Sam Bone, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Greg Sloggett (Robbie Benson 63), Alfie Lewis; Runar Hauge (Steven Bradley 59), Joe Adams (Keith Ward 90+5), Ryan O’Kane; John Martin (David McMillan 90+5).

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Andrew Quinn, Keith Cowan, Dane Massey; Darragh Nugent, Darragh Noone (Luke Heeney 64), Gary Deegan, Evan Weir (Dayle Rooney 25); Darragh Markey (Dylan Grimes 64); Dean Williams (Chris Lyons 67), Adam Foley (Ryan Brennan 64).

Referee: John McLoughlin

Attendance: 2,364