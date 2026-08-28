Dundalk overcome Drogheda in five-goal thriller

Drogheda United 2

Dundalk 3

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan & Lambe Park

THE WEE COUNTY bragging rights went north to Dundalk at the end of the fourth and presumably final Louth derby of the season as Daryl Horgan’s 89th-minute free-kick settled a five-goal thriller.

Sullivan & Lambe Park rarely bounces like it does when Drogheda United’s fierce rivals Dundalk come to town. After a year in the First Division doldrums, the television audience was treated to a demonstration of just what this particular game brings to the

League of Ireland Premier Division.

Rarely does it pass off with goals, incident, talking points – usually a combination of all three. There was less controversy around this one – but the on-field product delivered in style. Only an FAI Cup semi-final, or final, will renew these hostilities in

2026.

Dundalk, 12 points shy of Bohemians in third now, are also 12 ahead of their county rivals in the relegation play-off position. Defeat would have dragged them into the conversation at the bottom – something which, while Ciaran Kilduff might argue otherwise, has not been a consideration all season long.

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For Drogheda, more despair. They sit just five points ahead of Sligo Rovers now, who are their next opponents in the league.

Cian Dillon’s early strike – a first Premier Division goal for the ex-Ireland youth international signed from QPR this summer – piled more pressure on Kevin Doherty’s side and more misery on the home supporters, who had come out swinging pre-match. A provocative banner unfurled by the home fans read ‘This is where we fight; this is where they die’.

Dundalk FC's goalkeeper Enda Minogue makers a save. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

Dillon’s goal arrived when Edwin Agbaje failed to clear his lines, and Horgan stole in, squaring for the 20-year-old to finish. Two goals in three minutes before the break changed the mood and Wee County bragging rights, briefly, to United.

Agbaje drove into Dundalk territory and slipped in Keegan Ancelin to beat Enda Minogue at his near post. Then Brandon Kavanagh lofted a ball towards the back post where it landed inside the upright. If it meant it, it was a special moment.

The Dundalk equaliser came via a substitute, ex-Kerry man Ronan Teahan. Tom Grivosti’s cross from the right was flicked in by the midfielder.

But that didn’t end the scoring. Horgan’s late free kick beat Luke Dennison at his near post. Cue hysteria as the ex-Ireland international dashed to the away fans positioned just to his right.

A Louth derby that can be remembered for all the right reasons, as long as you aren’t a Drogheda fan.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn (Jason Bucknor, 77), Conor Keeley, James Bolger; Edwin Agbaje, Alfie Bates (Ethan O’Brien, 70), Shane Farrell (Ryan Brennan, 70), Conor Kane; Brandon Kavanagh; Mark Doyle (Warren Davis, 73), Keegan Ancelin (Thomas Oluwa, 77).

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; Tom Grivosti, Mayowa Animasahun, Egor Vassenin, Bobby Burns (Rob Cornwall 90+1); Harry Groome (Shane Tracey, 56), Keith Buckley (Aodh Dervin, 56); Trevor Clarke (Ronan Teahan, 46), Leo Gaxha (Declan McDaid, 64), Daryl Horgan; Cian Dillon.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)