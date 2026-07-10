Drogheda United earn come-from-behind derby victory at Dundalk

Dundalk 1

Drogheda United 2

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

A THIRD STRAIGHT defeat left Dundalk counting the cost of another collapse as they surrendered a first-half lead to lose 2-1 to Drogheda United at Oriel Park, extending Ciaran Kilduff’s wait for a first victory over the only League of Ireland side he has yet to beat as Lilywhites manager.

Drogheda, who arrived in Dundalk without a win in eight league matches, fell behind to Gbemi Arubi’s first-half opener before Shane Farrell struck twice inside the final 20 minutes to hand Kevin Doherty’s side a vital boost in their battle to avoid relegation.

The defeat also meant Dundalk have now dropped 22 points from winning positions in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this season.

Although the opening quarter was played almost entirely in Drogheda territory, it was the visitors who fashioned the first clear opening after 23 minutes when Brandon Kavanagh’s corner from the right found Ryan Brennan, whose glancing header drifted narrowly wide.

With Drogheda supporters absent following the crowd trouble that marred their previous visit to Oriel Park earlier in the campaign, the Louth derby initially lacked its customary edge.

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Dundalk, however, were beginning to translate their territorial dominance into chances, with Arubi heading wide from a Tyreke Wilson delivery before Bobby Burns steered a half-volley off target after Drogheda failed to deal with a quickly taken corner.

The breakthrough arrived on 29 minutes. Keith Buckley’s pass into the danger area was cleverly flicked on by Daryl Horgan and, after rebounding off Conor Kane, the ball broke kindly for Arubi, who applied a composed close-range finish for his eighth league goal of the season.

Drogheda attempted to respond before the interval, but aside from speculative efforts from Farrell and Kavanagh, both comfortably dealt with by Enda Minogue, they struggled to test the Dundalk defence.

The hosts almost doubled their advantage two minutes before the break when Horgan released Wilson in space, only for Luke Dennison to produce a good save from the winger’s powerful drive.

Dennison was called into action again three minutes into the second half, pushing Ronan Teahan’s volley around the post after Wilson had picked out the unmarked midfielder inside the penalty area.

Drogheda gradually grew into the contest. Jason Bucknor released Thomas Oluwa on a dangerous counter-attack, but Mayowa Animasahun recovered well to force the forward wide before Minogue gathered his tame finish.

Just after the hour, Brennan’s clearing header sent Oluwa racing through once more. This time he outpaced both Rob Cornwall and Burns before dragging his shot inches beyond the far post as the momentum began to swing towards the visitors.

Oluwa continued to trouble the Dundalk backline and won a free-kick on the edge of the area following a challenge involving Cornwall and Animasahun that appeared generous from the home perspective. Farrell punished Dundalk with the resulting set-piece on 73 minutes, curling beyond Minogue to restore parity.

The visitors completed the turnaround five minutes from time. Dundalk failed to clear a corner from the left and, after the ball broke invitingly inside the area, Farrell drilled a low finish into the bottom corner to seal an unlikely derby victory and inflict another painful setback on Kilduff’s side.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; JR Wilson (Trevor Clarke 63), Mayowa Animasahun (Harry Groome 80), Rob Cornwall, Bobby Burns; Aodh Dervin, Keith Buckley (Shane Tracey 63); Daryl Horgan, Ronan Teahan, Tyreke Wilson (Declan McDaid 63); Gbemi Arubi.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Edwin Agbaje, Conor Keeley, Leo Burney (James Bolger HT), Conor Kane; Ryan Brennan, Shane Farrell; Jason Bucknor, Brandon Kavanagh (Jago Godden 70), Thomas Oluwa; Mark Doyle (Ryan Markey 76).

Referee: Robert Harvey