Dublin: 15°C Friday 3 September 2021
'That is due to all the time and hard work we have put into it'

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal ended their Paralympics campaign with another gold medal.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Sep 2021, 10:42 AM
Image: Casey B. Gibson/INPHO
Image: Casey B. Gibson/INPHO

KATIE GEORGE-DUNLEVY and Eve McCrystal delight after a dramatic double gold was clear for all to see. The tandem duo delivered a tactically perfect performance in the women’s road race this morning to finish first at the Fuji International Speedway. 

The result ensures they close their Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games with a tremendous haul of two gold medals and a bronze.

“That was the most stressful race I’ve ever done in my life. Just as a pilot, I found it stressful,” said an overjoyed Eve McCrystal post-race.

“With the weather, the corners. The Swedish really put it to us on the technical parts of the course. She was an excellent bike handler. Gaps came on the corners, it was a lot of work to get them back.

“The climb was tough every lap. I just found it so stressful. I am delighted it is over and I can’t believe we are after winning. Can’t believe it. I’m shocked.”

The Irish pair saw off a strong challenge from the Swedish and British bike on the 92.4km track. It is a success that adds to their gold in the B time trial and silver in the B individual pursuit.

katie-george-dunlev-and-eve-mccrystal-celebrate-winning-a-gold-medal Source: Casey B. Gibson/INPHO

For Katie-George Dunlevy, the triumph was the result of hard work and dedication. 

“On that type of course, because we were losing ground on each lap, I think our fitness and our strength, all that time we have done, stood to us there.

“Even though it is really draining lap after lap and we had that big climb. We were having to close gaps and we were trying to get away ourselves at times. I think towards the end we were able to use that strength and fitness to try to get away on that last drive and hold it to the finish.

“I can’t believe we did. I think that is due to all the time and hard work we have put into it.” 

Dunlevy, who is registered blind, said she hopes their achievement can inspire the next generation to dream big. 

“I struggled at school. I found school very hard. I was diagnosed at the age of 11. I (would) say to my younger self that everything will be ok and great things will happen. Just believe in yourself and there are things you can do.” 

-additional reporting Niall O’Connor 

The42 Team

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie