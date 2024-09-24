Advertisement
Antoine Dupont attend the 20th La Nuit du Rugby held at L'Olympia in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo
Centre stage

'Curious' Dupont eyes position change after claiming Top 14 award

Dupont has mainly featured throughout his illustrious career in the number nine shirt having also played out-half.
9.04am, 24 Sep 2024
ANTOINE DUPONT SAID on Monday he was “curious” about moving from scrum-half to centre having had talks with Toulouse coach Ugo Mola.

Olympic sevens gold medallist Dupont has mainly featured throughout his illustrious career in the number nine shirt having also played out-half.

“It’s a discussion we had a while ago,” the French international told reporters after being named Top 14 player of season.

“I’m curious in life and on the field.

“Every training session I try and move my position from nine and find some further freedom on the pitch.

“I don’t think we’re quite yet there to do it in a match yet though,” the 27-year-old added.

Dupont claimed the award for a third time in four years after a vote by fellow players.

He beat Stade Francais’ South African centre Jeremy Ward and Bordeaux-Begles’ Japan No 8 Tevita Tatafu, who were also shortlisted.

During the campaign Dupont helped Toulouse to a record 23rd French league title as well as sixth Champions Cup crown.

In July, he helped France claim Olympic gold in front of their home fans just months after switching from the 15-a-side game.

“You have to measure how lucky you are to win trophies, be that as a team or individually,” Dupont said at a ceremony in central Paris.

“It’s always nice to have nights like this. We were lucky to feel incredible emotions be that with Toulouse or the Olympic medal.

“We’ve realised that we’ve done something great this year,” he added.

Dupont is set to return to action with Toulouse by mid-October before three November Tests with France against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

He also won the French international player of the season prize despite missing the Six Nations to focus on sevens.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there with my mates,” Dupont said.

“I was happy to be back training with the Toulouse squad.

“I’m only 27, I have years left of my career and things to win,” he added.

In other categories, Seraphine Okemba claimed the women’s international award and Pau winger Theo Attissogbe claimed the breakthrough player of the season gong.

The best try of the Top 14 season went to Stade Francais winger Penisai Dakuwaqa for a 100m solo effort and former France and Toulouse captain Thierry Dusautoir was awarded a prize to celebrate the awards’ 20th birthday.

– © AFP 2024 

AFP
