Friday 25 September 2020
€15 million in funding for GAA, ladies football and camogie associations officially approved

The additional cash will help ensure this year’s All-Ireland Championships go ahead as planned.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 25 Sep 2020, 8:50 PM
File pic.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

€15 MILLION IN government funding has this evening been approved for the GAA, ladies football and camogie associations.

The additional cash will help ensure this year’s All-Ireland Championships go ahead as planned and help lessen the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the sport.

The money will be distributed by Sport Ireland, though it is unclear the exact amount that will be allocated to each association.

“I am very pleased with today’s funding approval of €15m from Minister Michael McGrath which will allow these organisations to run their delayed championships,” said Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers

“The impact of Covid has been felt by all sports organisations and particularly those which depend on the income generated by match tickets. The prospect of there being no GAA, ladies football or camogie championships this year has been a very real one up until now.

“Dealing with the pandemic has caused such hardship for people right across the country. Everyone is need of a lift and I know people seeing their team line out in the country colours, with Amhrán na Bhfiann playing overhead, will give so many people a much-needed boost in these difficult times.

“The funding will help address the income shortfall the organisations will experience due to lost income from match tickets.

“It’s a really positive day for sport and for our national games and like so many people I’m looking forward to the All-Ireland championships getting underway.”

It had previously been announced back in June that the three main sporting organisations — the FAI, the GAA and the IRFU — would receive up to €40m in funding from the Government’s Covid resilience fund, with the latest boost in income separate to that initiative.

Director General Tom Ryan last month said the GAA could face losses of up to €60 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

