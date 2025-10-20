Jalen Hurts stars as Eagles soar over Vikings while Colts defeat Chargers

JALEN HURTS DELIVERED a masterful performance to lead Super Bowl champion Philadelphia over Minnesota while Indianapolis improved to an NFL-best 6-1 by beating the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday’s marquee games.

Hurts completed 19-of-23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns without an interception to inspire the Eagles over host Minnesota 28-22.

It was the first 300-yard passing effort in 22 games over more than a year for Hurts, who threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith and touchdown tosses of 26 and 37 yards to A.J. Brown.

The Eagles also had a 42-yard interception return touchdown by Jalyx Hunt.

“We found ways to play good ball and we made big-time plays when we needed to,” Hurts said. “Defence played a hell of a game. Getting a defensive touchdown is big.

“For us it’s just continue to capitalize on those opportunities. We’ve still got a lot to clean up. We just want to continue to push ourselves.”

Smith caught nine passes for 183 yards.

“He had a hell of a game, probably a career day,” Hurts said.

The Eagles, who had lost their two prior contests, improved to 5-2. The Vikings fell to 3-3.

“We’re still trying to build. We’re still trying to figure things out,” Hurts said. “Ultimately, when we’re in a position to play for the things we desire to in this organization, it will be about finding ways to win. Nobody will care how it looks.”

Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns and Jonathan Taylor ran 16 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns to power the Colts over the host Los Angeles Chargers 38-24.

Taylor scored on runs of eight, 19 and 23 yards and Jones connected on TD passes of four yards to Michael Pittman and five yards to Tyler Warren.

Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, completed 26-of-35 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the Chiefs’ 31-0 home rout over Las Vegas.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rashee Rice caught seven passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in his return to the Chiefs after serving a six-game suspension following his July plea deal over legal charges stemming from a 2024 car crash.

- Rams roll at Wembley -

Matthew Stafford threw five touchdown passes, three to Davante Adams, to lead the Los Angeles Rams over Jacksonville 35-7 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Stafford, who had 182 yards without an interception, set an NFL international games record for touchdown tosses and Adams did the same for TD receptions as the Rams improved to 5-2.

Matching the Rams atop the NFC West division at 5-2 were the San Francisco 49ers, who beat Atlanta 20-10 as Christian McCaffrey ran 24 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 72 yards.

New England’s Drake Maye completed 21-of-23 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns without an interception as the Patriots, AFC East leaders at 5-2, cruised 31-13 at Tennessee.

The game marked New England coach Mike Vrabel’s return to Nashville, where he coached the Titans from 2018-2023.

At Chicago, D’Andre Swift ran for 124 yards and a touchdown and Kyle Monangai ran for 81 yards and a touchdown to spark the host Bears over New Orleans 26-14.

Wil Lutz kicked a 39-yard field goal on the last play to lift host Denver over the New York Giants 33-32. New York’s Jaxson Dart threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while Bo Nix ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, all in the fourth quarter, to rally Denver.

A one-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs with 1:50 remaining gave Green Bay a 27-23 triumph at Arizona.

Dak Prescott threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Dallas Cowboys over visiting Washington 44-22. Cee Dee Lamb, who missed three games with an ankle injury, caught five passes for 110 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels will undergo an MRI exam Monday for a right hamstring injury.

Quinshon Judkins ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns as Cleveland beat visiting Miami 31-6.

Bryce Young’s three-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette lifted Carolina over the winless New York Jets 13-6.

– © AFP 2025