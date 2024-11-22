Meath's Leinster U20 hero Eamonn Armstrong signs for St Kilda

MEATH’S EAMONN ARMSTRONG has signed for AFL side St Kilda as a Category B rookie.

The 18-year-old will link up with the Saints in 2025 after completing his Leaving Cert in 2025 having played a starring role to help Meath end a 23-year wait for Leinster U20 glory in 2024. The Duleek Bellewstown player finished the Leinster decider against Louth with 1-2 from half-back. Meath lost out to Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final by one point.

Armstrong has also represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level.

St Kilda signed Cork’s Liam O’Connell last year, having previously had Irishman Darragh Joyce, who is now with the Brisbane Lions.

A touch of magic from our newest Irish Saint, 18-year-old Eamonn Armstrong! ✨ pic.twitter.com/I9gZDg5e4l — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 22, 2024

“As a club, we’re committed to exploring every avenue available when it comes to making ourselves better, whether that’s through talent pathways here or through scouting cross-code, international athletes,” St Kilda footy boss David Misson said following the Armstrong announcement.

“We’re really supportive of Eamonn’s decision to finish school and join us in a few months.