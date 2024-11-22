Advertisement
More Stories
Eamonn Armstrong during the Leinster U20 final against Louth. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeOn the Move

Meath's Leinster U20 hero Eamonn Armstrong signs for St Kilda

Armstrong scored 1-2 from half-back as Meath won their first provincial title at that grade since 2001.
8.41am, 22 Nov 2024
469

MEATH’S EAMONN ARMSTRONG has signed for AFL side St Kilda as a Category B rookie.

The 18-year-old will link up with the Saints in 2025 after completing his Leaving Cert in 2025 having played a starring role to help Meath end a 23-year wait for Leinster U20 glory in 2024. The Duleek Bellewstown player finished the Leinster decider against Louth with 1-2 from half-back. Meath lost out to Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final by one point.

Armstrong has also represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level.

St Kilda signed Cork’s Liam O’Connell last year, having previously had Irishman Darragh Joyce, who is now with the Brisbane Lions.

“As a club, we’re committed to exploring every avenue available when it comes to making ourselves better, whether that’s through talent pathways here or through scouting cross-code, international athletes,” St Kilda footy boss David Misson said following the Armstrong announcement.

“We’re really supportive of Eamonn’s decision to finish school and join us in a few months.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie