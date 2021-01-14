BE PART OF THE TEAM

'A legend in his own lifetime' - 10-time All-Ireland-winning manager Éamonn Ryan passes away

The iconic Cork GAA figure steered the Rebel County’s ladies footballers to 10 All-Irelands in 11 years.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 2:28 PM
8 minutes ago 1,053 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5324884
Éamonn Ryan and Valerie Mulcahy celebrating Cork's All-Ireland success in 2014.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LEGENDARY CORK GAA figure Éamonn Ryan has passed away at the age of 79.

Ryan, who steered the Cork ladies footballers to 10 All-Irelands in 11 years between 2005 and 2016, had been battling illness.

He previously managed the Cork men’s footballers between 1980 and 1984, having played senior inter-county football himself from 1963 to 1968.

Watergrasshill native Ryan was described as “a legend in his own lifetime” in a statement released by Cork LGFA, with Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy adding: “Éamonn gave so, so much to the GAA and LGFA over a lifetime and was unbelievably wise and generous with his wisdom. He will be very sadly missed. Condolences to all who mourn him.”

More to follow.

