Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Cork's 10-time All-Ireland winning boss Ryan links up with Limerick in mentoring role

Elsewhere, his successor at the Rebel helm, Ephie Fitzgerald, has been ratified once again with his backroom team confirmed.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 11:44 AM
Legendary Cork manager Eamonn Ryan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK LADIES FOOTBALL legend Eamonn Ryan will link up with 2018 All-Ireland junior champions Limerick in a mentoring role for the 2020 season. 

The 10-time All-Ireland winning boss will work under new Treaty ladies football manager Donal Ryan, who was rubber-stamped at a county board meeting last night. 

The Murroe-Boher man, who was part of the management team that steered the club to All-Ireland junior glory in 2014 and has since been involved with several Limerick underage ladies football teams, takes the reins from John Ryan. 

2018 All-Ireland winning manager Ryan departs after two years at the helm. After contesting intermediate championship in 2019, the Shannonsiders were relegated back down to the third tier. Next year will see them line out in Division 4 of the league, with Knocknaderry native Steven McMahon in place as strength and conditioning coach.

Eamonn Ryan comes as a huge boost and an interesting appointment as the county look to bounce back in 2020. He oversaw 26 titles during his all-conquering 11-year reign as Cork manager before departing in late 2015 to take up a role with the Rebels men’s footballers.

His successor was, of course, Ephie Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald had originally announced his decision to step down as Cork boss after their All-Ireland semi-final exit at the hands of Dublin, but completed a U-turn earlier this month as he returned on a two-year term. 

The 2016 All-Ireland winner was ratified at a county board last night, with his backroom team confirmed.

Former selector and Mourneabbey man Michael Twohig stays on, while Paddy O’Shea of Delany/St Vincent’s, Michelle Dullea of West Cork ladies and Jo Shirkie of Kildorrery also assist Nemo Rangers man Fitzgerald.

