Keith Earls ruled out of Ireland's clash with Samoa

KEITH EARLS HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s clash with Samoa in Bayonne this evening [KO 7.45pm Irish time, RTÉ], with Jacob Stockdale brought into the starting XV on the left wing.

Earls, who won his 100th Ireland cap last weekend, had been named to start at number 11 against the Samoans but has now withdrawn with what Ireland boss Andy Farrell says is a minor injury niggle.

It’s understood that 35-year-old Earls’ injury will not rule him out of contention for the World Cup, with Ireland boss Andy Farrell due to name his final 33-man squad tomorrow.

Earls’ unavailability means Stockdale will win his 37th cap on the left wing.

Ireland:

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Mack Hansen

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Crowley

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Tom Stewart

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Iain Henderson (captain)

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements: