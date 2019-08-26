Springbok star Etzebeth denies assaulting homeless man

SPRINGBOKS LOCK EBEN Etzebeth has denied assaulting or pointing a gun at a homeless man on the eve of the Monday afternoon announcement of South Africa’s World Cup squad.

Etzebeth is considered a certainty to be among the 31 players who will be picked for the global showpiece in Japan next month.

Reacting to social media allegations of an incident in Langebaan, 135 kilometres north of Cape Town, Etzebeth said they were “completely untrue”.

“It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan as has been reported on social media,” he said in a statement.

“Multiple witnesses can corroborate that. I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love.”

A separate statement from the South African Rugby Union said “we have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media.

“(SA Rugby) has no tolerance of acts of violence or racial abuse. We will co-operate with the authorities in any way necessary.

“Our Rugby World Cup squad will have no place for anyone who transgresses those principles.”

