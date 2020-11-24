BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
Laois GAA 'disappointed' as Eddie Brennan steps down as senior hurling boss

The Kilkenny man confirmed today that he is moving on from the role after two seasons in charge.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 12:41 PM
1 hour ago 5,279 Views 13 Comments
Laois manager Eddie Brennan pictured after their defeat to Clare in the All-Ireland qualifiers earlier this month.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

EDDIE BRENNAN WON’T be remaining in charge of the Laois senior hurlers for 2021.

The Kilkenny man confirmed today that he and his backroom team of Niall Corcoran and Tommy Fitzgerald have taken the decision to move on after two seasons in charge.

“On behalf of the Laois hurling senior management team, I wish to inform you that we will be stepping down and not going forward for the 2021 season,” reads a statement issued by the trio.

“We would like to thank all persons concerned that we worked with over the last two years and in particular the players who gave us great effort and dedication.

“We would like to wish everybody associated with Laois GAA the best for the future and wish them every success.”

Brennan, an eight-time All-Ireland winner during his playing career, is credited with overseeing considerable progress since he was ratified as Laois boss in September 2018.

He guided the county to Joe McDonagh Cup success last year, before they shocked Dublin to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals. There, they suffered a 10-point loss to eventual champions Tipperary.

The Dubs gained revenge by beating Brennan’s side in the Leinster Championship this year, before Laois suffered a one-point defeat to Clare in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

In a statement, Laois GAA said they’re “disappointed” by the outgoing management team’s decision, adding: “Laois GAA wish to thank Eddie, Niall and Tommy for their dedication and excellent work for the past two years.

“Laois GAA will meet shortly to formalise a process for the next appointment.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

