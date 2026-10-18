McCurry lands injury-time two-pointer as Tyrone football final heads for replay

Edendork 1-12

Errigal Ciarán 0-15

Francis Mooney reports from O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh

ERRIGAL CIARÁN AND Edendork will replay on Friday evening after Darren McCurry’s stoppage time two-pointer rescued the St Malachy’s side in their first-ever appearance in a Tyrone SFC final.

The Tyrone star’s equaliser was initially disallowed by the referee for a breach, but he reversed his decision when made aware that an Edendork defender had been receiving treatment in his own half, unseen by the linesman who called the transgression.

Substitute Eoin Kelly thought he had won it for Errigal with a late two-pointer, but there was still time for McCurry to rescue his side right at the death.

Errigal suffered a massive pre-match setback when Darragh Canavan was ruled out due to injury, and with younger brother Ruairi also absent, their attack was severely weakened.

Errigal, with wind in their backs, struggled for cohesion against a well-organised defence, and hit the target just four times during a worrying first half.

Four of their points came from teenager Aodhan Quinn, who raise two orange flags to help them to a 0-5 to 0-1 lead by the twelfth minute.

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But they were wasteful with the majority of their attempts, hitting nine wides in the first half, and managing just one point in the closing 20 minutes.

Edendork, feeding off Niall Morgan’s mostly accurate kick-outs, raided to pick off scores through Conor Mallon, Neil Kilpatrick and Jake Ferguson, and while Darren McCurry was held scoreless by Tyrone team-mate Cormac Quinn, they were happy to reach the break just three points down.

Edendork's Neil Patrick and Errigal Ciarán's Aidan McCrory. Lorcan Dohery / INPHO Lorcan Dohery / INPHO / INPHO

One wayward restart was intercepted by Shea McDermott, who sent Peter Harte in to score, and at the break, Errigal led by 0-6 to 0-3.

At the interval, Errigal led by 0-6 to 0-3, but half-time sub Nelis hit the net with his first touch to put Edendork ahead for the first time.

Back came Errigal with a flurry of scores from Peter Harte and Peter Óg McCartan, pushing them three clear going into the final quarter.

Four in a row from Edendork, two of them from McCurry, had them back in front. And McCurry emerged again with a glorious equaliser right at the death.

Errigal Ciarán scorers: A Quinn 0-5 (2tp) P Harte 0-4 (1f), P Og McCartan, E Kelly (tp) 0-2 each, P McGirr, S McDermott (f) 0-1 each.

Edendork scorers: F Nelis 1-0, D McCurry 0-6 (2f, 1tp), C Mallon, J Gerguson, P McLernon, C Bell, D Maneely, N Kilpatrick 0-1 each.

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Errigal Ciarán: D McAnenly; C Quinn, A McCrory, R O’Sullivan; T Colhoun, N Kelly, P Og McCartan; B McDonnell, P McGirr; P Traynor, P Harte, A Quinn; S McDermott, O Robinson, T Canavan.

Subs: J Oguz for Canavan (h-t), R Canavan for Traynor (41), E Kelly for McGirr (49), M Mullin for Colhoun (57)

Edendork: N Morgan; D Maneely, F Devlin, N Kilpatrick; J Ferguson, B Cullen, C Bell; C Kilpatrick, L Ferguson; P McLernon, C Mallon, H Og Conlan; D McCurry, D Conway, R Nelis.

Subs: F Nelis for R Nelis (h-t), S Corr for Conway (h-t), J Fearon for Conlan (57).

Referee: P Gallagher (Castlederg).

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