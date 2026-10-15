Munster "grateful" as Edwin Edogbo extends deal until at least 2029

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Clayton McMillan says he is “grateful” to Edwin Edogbo for committing his future to the province until at least 2029.

The 23-year-old is currently recovering from a shoulder injury and set to return to action in the coming weeks, and the announcement of his new contract has provided a timely boost.

His two-year extension has also been hailed by general manager Ian Costello, who said the Ireland international put pen to paper “despite significant interest from clubs across Europe.”

Edogbo made his Ireland debut against Italy in this year’s Six Nations and came through the ranks at Cobh Pirates and UCC to become the first player from Cobh to enter the Munster academy in 2021.

Advertisement

“We are delighted that Edwin has made the decision to commit his future to Munster, despite significant interest from clubs across Europe.

“He is part of an exciting group of emerging home-grown players that are pivotal to the future success of the club,” Costello said.

McMillan hailed the player’s “size, athleticism and work ethic to make a significant impact at the highest level” while challenging him to reach new heights in the coming years.

“We’re grateful that Edwin has chosen to commit his future to Munster. He has worked hard through some challenging setbacks and is an important part of what we are building here.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop and fulfil his potential in the years ahead.”