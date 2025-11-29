Jayson Molumby scores dramatic late winner as West Brom fight back to beat Swansea

JAYSON MOLUMBY GRABBED a dramatic winner as West Brom hit back from 2-0 down to beat Swansea 3-2 in their Sky Bet Championship clash at The Hawthorns.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Molumby, back from suspension after a red card against Coventry last week, struck in the 85th minute after Norway striker Aune Heggebo had dragged the hosts level with a quickfire double in the 47th and 51st minutes.

Zan Vipotnik, who scored after just 11 seconds, and Ethan Galbraith had given the struggling Swans a shock 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes in a real game of two halves.

Swansea’s defeat was their fifth in a row and they have now taken just one point from their last 18.

Their poor form cost Irish manager Alan Sheehan his job prior to the appointment of Vitor Matos for the 2-1 home defeat by Derby in midweek.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Southampton thought they had snatched a point with three minutes left at The Den as Finn Azaz continued his fine goalscoring form against Milwall.

However, Tristan Crama struck the winning goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time as Millwall moved up to third following a breathless 3-2 victory over Southampton at The Den.

Caleb Taylor’s screamer had put the Lions 2-1 in front but that was cancelled out by Azaz’s scrambled equaliser in what was a brilliant spectacle.

French defender Crama had the final word to inflict a first defeat under caretaker boss Tonda Eckert on the Saints and move the Lions to within two points of second-placed Middlesbrough.

In League One, Aaron Connolly scored his ninth goal of the season and laid on two more as Leyton Orient secured a 4-0 win away at Burton Albion.

Republic of Ireland U21 international Jamie Mullins also opened the scoring in Wycombe Wanderers’ 1-1 draw at Rotherham.