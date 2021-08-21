Membership : Access or Sign Up
Elaine Thompson-Herah narrowly misses out on breaking 33-year-old 100m record

Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis, finished last in 11.14 in her first race back following a one-month ban.

By Press Association Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 10:44 PM
Elaine Thompson-Herah.
ELAINE THOMPSON-HERAH came within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old 100 metres world record as she clocked the second fastest time ever at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene.

The Jamaican blazed to victory at the Prefontaine Classic in 10.54secs, eclipsing the 10.61s she ran to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo last month.

She finished well clear of compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who clocked 10.73. 

Sha’Carri Richardson, the American who missed the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis, finished last in 11.14 in her first race back following a one-month ban.

Griffith Joyner’s mark of 10.49 from 1988 has long appeared untouchable, but Thompson-Herah’s exploits this summer have brought it within reach.

