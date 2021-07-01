Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 1 July 2021
Olympic dream back on for Ellen Walshe after Swim Ireland decision

The Irish swimmer is eligible to be nominated by Swim Ireland to the Olympic Federation of Ireland for the Tokyo Games.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 1:37 PM
Ellen Walshe of Templeogue Swim Club.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ELLEN WALSHE WILL be considered for nomination to compete at the Olympic Games after recording the FINA ‘A’ standard qualifying time for the 200m individual medley at the final Irish Olympic qualifiers at the NAC in Dublin last week.

Despite her time of 2:12.02, which qualified Walshe to compete at the Games under FINA rules, she was not among the 10 athletes named before the start of the meet as being in a position to qualify for Tokyo through the event. 

This was because she wasn’t within 1.5 seconds of the FINA ‘A’ time for the 200m individual medley in April.

The nomination policy agreed by Swim Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) meant Walshe’s name was not eligible to be put forward, but it has since been revised after her impressive time.

She’ll be considered for nomination to the OFI by the Swim Ireland Selection Panel when they meet later this week. 

“Ellen Walshe recorded a FINA ‘A’ standard time of 2:12.02 in the 200m Individual Medley at Swim Ireland’s Performance Meet last Friday,” a Swim Ireland statement read.

“Under FINA rules, this qualified Ellen to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games. However, there were conditions in the Swim Ireland Olympic Nomination Policy that on a direct reading, she may not have met.  

“The Swim Ireland Board, having considered the Swim Ireland Olympic Nomination Policy and taking into account the organisation’s ‘athlete first’ ethos, has confirmed that Ellen Walshe is eligible to be nominated by Swim Ireland to the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) to compete at the Olympic Games later this month.

“The OFI are on notice of this. Ellen Walshe will now be considered for nomination to the OFI by the Swim Ireland Selection Panel when they meet later this week. 

“The Board of Swim Ireland wishes to congratulate all athletes who have been nominated for selection by Swim Ireland to the OFI and their coaches and families, and also wish to recognise the Performance Team for their hard work, dedication, and professionalism towards all Irish athletes throughout the qualification process.”

Walshe was the sixth Irish swimmer to achieve a FINA ‘A’ standard time, joining Danielle Hill, Daniel Wiffen, Darragh Greene, Mona McSharry and Shane Ryan.

