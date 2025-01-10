Ireland international Ellen Molloy leaves Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE confirmed that Republic of Ireland international Ellen Molloy has left the club after four months in the English Championship.

Molloy and Sheffield United agreed to a mutual termination of the midfielder’s contract, with the Kilkenny woman set to return to Ireland for what the club described as “personal reasons”.

Molloy, 20, joined The Blades from Wexford Youths in early September.

We can confirm Ellen Molloy and Charlotte Wardlaw have left the club, with Molloy returning to Ireland for personal reasons and Wardlaw recalled from her loan by Chelsea.



Tilly Bristow will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing successful surgery on an ankle injury. — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) January 10, 2025

Thomastown FC product Molloy joined Wexford in the summer of 2019 and scored a brace on her senior debut against Bohemians the following August, aged 16.

Molloy was named the Women’s National League Young Player of the Year at the end of her first season in senior football and, while still 16, she also made her Ireland senior debut against Ukraine in 2020.

She lifted the FAI Cup with Wexford in 2021, a campaign which saw Molloy also included in the Women’s National League Team of the Year.

Molloy was already 16 goals into the 2022 season when she ruptured her ACL, which kept her out of the game for almost a full year. She recovered to pick up where she left off at the end of 2023, however, and her 2024 form earned her a move to Championship side Sheffield United.

Molloy departed Wexford in September having scored 47 goals in 90 appearances for the club.

She made seven league appearances for the struggling Blades, recording a goal and an assist before her departure.