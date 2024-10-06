LIVE: Emerging Ireland v Western Force

20mins: Emerging Ireland 19 Western Force 0

A brilliantly worked try, Sean Jansen finishing a flowing move as Emerging Ireland work the ball from one end to the other with a series of strong carries and slick offloading.

Hugh Cooney made the initial break down the wing to carry Emerging Ireland into the 22, before a big carry from Alex Soroka. Ireland then work the ball wide and Jansen crosses for the third try of the game, with Prendergast adding the extras. An excellent opening 20 minutes for Ireland as we break for the first water break.