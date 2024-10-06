LIVE: Emerging Ireland v Western Force

37mins: Emerging Ireland 19 Western Force 14
Jansen gets over again from close range but the score is crossed off for obstruction, with Conor O’Tighearnaigh the guilty party.
33mins: Emerging Ireland 19 Western Force 14
Hugh Cooney is proving a handful in the Ireland midfield. He’s the spark for another Ireland break before Izuchukwu gets his hands on the ball, but there’s a mix up in the pass and Ireland knock the ball forward.
28mins: Emerging Ireland 19 Western Force 14
Western Force lethal on the transition. Max Burey shifts the ball wide and Justin Landman scores their second try in quick succession. Simon Easterby won’t be happy with some of the defending there as Ireland slipped off a couple of tackles.
TRY: Emerging Ireland 19 Western Force 14 (Landman)
24mins: Emerging Ireland 19 Western Force 7
Harry Potter runs a great line and Mac Grealy gets one back for the Force, with Max Burey adding the conversion.
TRY: Emerging Ireland 19 Western Force 7 (Grealy)
20mins: Emerging Ireland 19 Western Force 0
A brilliantly worked try, Sean Jansen finishing a flowing move as Emerging Ireland work the ball from one end to the other with a series of strong carries and slick offloading.
Hugh Cooney made the initial break down the wing to carry Emerging Ireland into the 22, before a big carry from Alex Soroka. Ireland then work the ball wide and Jansen crosses for the third try of the game, with Prendergast adding the extras. An excellent opening 20 minutes for Ireland as we break for the first water break.
TRY: Emerging Ireland 19 (Jansen) Western Force 0
16mins: Emerging Ireland 12 Western Force 0
Emerging Ireland are looking sharp in Bloemfontein. Another big carry from Postlethwaite gives Ireland some momentum, and after they move the ball wide Andrew Osborne does well to step around a tackle, get his hands free and release Chay Mullins, who provides the finish. Prendergast’s conversion drifts wide.
TRY: Emerging Ireland 12 (Mullins) Western Force 0
8mins: Emerging Ireland 7 Western Force 0
The first real chance of the game for Ireland comes via a 5m lineout. Cormac Izuchukwu claims the ball in the air, and with just a couple of quick passes Jude Postlethwaite is over for the first try of the afternoon. Quick, clean lineout work there from Ireland, with Sam Prendergast then adding the conversion.
TRY: Emerging Ireland 7 (Postlethwaite) Western Force 0
4mins: Emerging Ireland 0 Western Force 0
Emerging Ireland stuck in their own 22 for the opening exchanges, but then win a freekick at the scrum and Sam Prendergast kicks for touch. Ireland’s first lineout, around the halfway mark, also goes smoothly for Simon Easterby’s team, who are just feeling their way into the game.
A reminder that this match is available to watch live on IrishRugby+, here.
KICK-OFF
Easterby has made 11 changes for today’s game, although Sam Prendergast gets another chance to pull the strings in the 10 jersey. Here’s a reminder of how Ireland lineup:
Emerging Ireland
- 15. Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster)
- 14. Chay Mullins (Ireland Sevens/Connacht)
- 13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
- 12. Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)
- 11. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Munster)
- 10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
- 9. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)
- 1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
- 2. Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster)
- 3. Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster)
- 4. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
- 5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)
- 6. Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
- 7. Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)(captain)
- 8. Sean Jansen (Connacht)
Replacements:
- 16. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
- 17. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
- 18 Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)
- 19. Evan O’Connell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
- 20. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)
- 21. Cormac Foley (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
- 22. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
- 23. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Emerging Ireland’s meeting with the Western Force today.
Simon Easterby’s side are looking to make it two wins from two in South Africa after their impressive 36-24 defeat of the Pumas on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 12pm Irish time in Bloemfontein.