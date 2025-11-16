Kane double sees England cruise through qualification with perfect eight wins from eight

ENGLAND COMPLETED A perfect World Cup qualification campaign in Albania as Harry Kane’s late brace secured Thomas Tuchel’s side an eighth victory without conceding.

Having sealed their place in North America with two matches to spare, the back-to-back European Championship runners-up ended their first year under the German coach as it began.

Tuchel oversaw a 2-0 triumph against Albania in his first match as England boss and 240 days later saw his much-changed side survive a couple of scares on their way to victory by the same scoreline in Tirana.

They completed Group K with eight wins and eight clean sheets, becoming the first European side to play at least six World Cup qualifiers and win them all without conceding.

Arber Hoxha was the hosts’ biggest threat and forced two big saves out of Dean Henderson, before Tuchel turned to his bench and added Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka to the mix.

The latter’s corner was touched on for Kane to prod England ahead in the 74th minute, with the national team’s all-time top scorer then nodding home substitute Marcus Rashford’s brilliant cross in the 82nd minute.